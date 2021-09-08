Run for Brighter Days will raise money to fight suicide

COWARD, S.C. − When runners hit the roads Saturday around Lynches River County Park, it will be a Run for Brighter Days, a run to strike a blow against teen suicides.

The Run for Brighter Days, a fundraiser for the Jonathan Foundation, opens at 6:45 a.m. for packet pickup, a kids run/walk launches at 7:45 a.m. and then the 5K blasts off at 8:30 a.m. with a medal ceremony to follow.

This is the 10th annual running of the race.

"The Run for Brighter Days has been our only fundraiser, said Lynn Bulloch, founder of the Jonathan Foundation. "This will be the 10th annual run for brighter days. We have 100 people registered and there's usually a significant race-day registration so we're expecting 100-150 people."

Bulloch said the race will follow COVID protocols to make sure everybody stays safe and has a good time. There will also be a band that will play for the event.

Saturday will be the foundation's race, but not the foundation's first this month as the group's logo scored a ride on four Xfinity cars for the Help a Hero 200 at Darlington Raceway Saturday.