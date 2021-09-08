Run for Brighter Days will raise money to fight suicide

COWARD, S.C. − When runners hit the roads Saturday around Lynches River County Park, it will be a Run for Brighter Days, a run to strike a blow against teen suicides.
The Run for Brighter Days, a fundraiser for the Jonathan Foundation, opens at 6:45 a.m. for packet pickup, a kids run/walk launches at 7:45 a.m. and then the 5K blasts off at 8:30 a.m. with a medal ceremony to follow.
This is the 10th annual running of the race.
"The Run for Brighter Days has been our only fundraiser, said Lynn Bulloch, founder of the Jonathan Foundation. "This will be the 10th annual run for brighter days. We have 100 people registered and there's usually a significant race-day registration so we're expecting 100-150 people."
Bulloch said the race will follow COVID protocols to make sure everybody stays safe and has a good time. There will also be a band that will play for the event.
Saturday will be the foundation's race, but not the foundation's first this month as the group's logo scored a ride on four Xfinity cars for the Help a Hero 200 at Darlington Raceway Saturday.
"It meant so much to us," Bulloch said of the race. "Jonathan's Father, Steve Smith, and Jonathan's brother were both avid race car fans. That's an every-Sunday thing for them. His dad said it just brought him to tears. It meant so much to me to know these guys care, the race care community cares."
Caring is what brought the foundation into existence.
"We started the foundation in 2012 with the initial focus to provide support a group of teens in inpatient rehabilitation," Bulloch said. "We provided Bible study for them and an adopt a teen program which provided support and things they needed because the majority of them didn't have family support."
The foundation grew from there in its fight against teen suicide.
The foundation has a group for mothers called Mothers Against Suicide – about 100 mothers of them – that take the campaign to their community schools in memory of their children who committed suicide.
That program touches about 120 communities a year, Bulloch said.
This year the foundation is launching three new initiatives.
This year we're starting three new campaigns.
The first is the Will George project, which is advocating for suicide risk assessment in the counseling community, she said.
The Robert Duffy project will launch later in the fall with a call to action to schools – high schools and colleges – for the implementation of suicide risk assessment screening within the school system, Bulloch said.
The John Smith project will work to train first responders to deescalate suicide situations when they're call to respond.
Each campaign is headed by a mother who lost a child to suicide, she said.
"We each develop projects that will focus on key areas where, if things had been done differently, there the potential to change the dynamic with what happened with our children," Bulloch said.
For more information on the Jonathan Foundation visit thejonathanfoundation4teens.org.