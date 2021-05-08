State reports more than 400 fresh COVID cases Saturday

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina on Saturday reported more than 400 fresh confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and an additional 19 confirmed deaths from the virus.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control on Saturday reported 425 new confirmed cases and 204 probable cases of the virus along with 19 confirmed deaths and one probable death for the rpeorting period that ended Thursday.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Pee Dee, for the same period, reported 30 cases. Florence County recorded a dozen cases, Darlington County eight cases, Marlboro County seven cases and Chesterfield County three cases.

Chesterfield and Darlington counties each reported one death.

Saturday's numbers bring the state's cumulative totals to 485,387 confirmed cases of the virus, 98,609 probable cases, 8,438 confirmed deaths, 1,148 probable deaths and 7,559,571 tests conducted.

For the reporting period the state recorded 19,544 tests with only 3.4% positivity.