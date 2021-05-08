 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
State reports more than 400 fresh COVID cases Saturday
0 comments
top story

State reports more than 400 fresh COVID cases Saturday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
COVID-19

The COVID-19 virus

 CDC Image

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina on Saturday reported more than 400 fresh confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and an additional 19 confirmed deaths from the virus.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control on Saturday reported 425 new confirmed cases and 204 probable cases of the virus along with 19 confirmed deaths and one probable death for the rpeorting period that ended Thursday.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The Pee Dee, for the same period, reported 30 cases. Florence County recorded a dozen cases, Darlington County eight cases, Marlboro County seven cases and Chesterfield County three cases.

Chesterfield and Darlington counties each reported one death.

Saturday's numbers bring the state's cumulative totals to 485,387 confirmed cases of the virus, 98,609 probable cases, 8,438 confirmed deaths, 1,148 probable deaths and 7,559,571 tests conducted.

For the reporting period the state recorded 19,544 tests with only 3.4% positivity.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

NASCAR on Mother's Day: a rare but special event
Sports

NASCAR on Mother's Day: a rare but special event

DARLINGTON, S.C. — For all of the tradition that embodies Darlington Raceway, with the Cook Out Southern 500 and NASCAR’s official throwback weekend, a rarity is actually nearing the Track Too Tough to Tame: A Mother’s Day Cup race — only the eighth in the sport’s 73-year history.

NASCAR on Mother's Day: A rare but special event
Sports

NASCAR on Mother's Day: A rare but special event

DARLINGTON, S.C. — For all of the tradition that embodies Darlington Raceway, with the Cook Out Southern 500 and NASCAR’s official throwback weekend, a rarity is actually nearing the Track Too Tough to Tame: A Mother’s Day Cup race — only the eighth in the sport’s 73-year history.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert