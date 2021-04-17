State's reports a dozen COVID deaths, 600-plus confirmed cases

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina on Saturday reported a dozen deaths and more than 600 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 as the world marked more than 3 million deaths from the virus and the U.S. 566,863 deaths, according to information released by Johns Hopkins.

South Carolina on Saturday, for the reporting period that ended Thursday, reported 616 new confirmed cases of the virus and another 352 probable cases along with a dozen confirmed deaths and no probable deaths.

For the same period the Pee Dee reported 43 cases with Florence County's 19 cases almost accounting for half of them. Chesterfield, Dillon and Williamsburg counties each reported six cases, Darlington County reported four cases and Marion and Marlboro counties each reported one cases.

Florence County reported two COVID related deaths.

Saturday's numbers bring the state's cumulative totals to 474,999 total confirmed COVID cases, 93,259 probable cases, 8,208 confirmed deaths, 1,113 probable deaths and 7,141,778 tests conducted.

For the reporting period the state conducted 22,628 tests with a positivity rate of 3.6%.