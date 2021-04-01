Trinity Collegiate baseball outlasts Williamsburg Academy

KINGSTREE, S.C. – A big inning, and a big catch. That captures the essence of Trinity Collegiate’s 11-9 victory Thursday at Williamsburg Academy.

After coach Michael Rogers’ Titans (11-4) scored five runs in the top of the sixth, rallying from a two-run deficit to lead 11-8, the Stallions were poised to have just as big a frame in the bottom half. With a runner at second and two outs, Titan left fielder Kameron Rheuark made a spectacular catch in left field on a ball hit by the Stallions’ Blaine McFaddin to end the threat.

Trinity Collegiate never looked back.

During the Titans’ pivotal top of the sixth, a Jacob Adams single, followed by two Stallion errors, gave them runners at second and third with no outs. After Tucker Galloway was hit by a pitch, loading the bases, Nick Romanoli (3 for 5) hit an RBI single. After teammate Dalton Moody scored on a passed ball to tie the game at 8, Caleb Rogers drew a bases-loaded walk with two outs to give his team the lead for good. Rogers had three RBI by game’s end. Cameron Jordan (2 for 3) followed with a two-run single to give his team an 11-8 advantage.