Trinity Collegiate baseball outlasts Williamsburg Academy

KINGSTREE, S.C. – A big inning, and a big catch. That captures the essence of Trinity Collegiate’s 11-9 victory Thursday at Williamsburg Academy.
After coach Michael Rogers’ Titans (11-4) scored five runs in the top of the sixth, rallying from a two-run deficit to lead 11-8, the Stallions were poised to have just as big a frame in the bottom half. With a runner at second and two outs, Titan left fielder Kameron Rheuark made a spectacular catch in left field on a ball hit by the Stallions’ Blaine McFaddin to end the threat.
Trinity Collegiate never looked back.
During the Titans’ pivotal top of the sixth, a Jacob Adams single, followed by two Stallion errors, gave them runners at second and third with no outs. After Tucker Galloway was hit by a pitch, loading the bases, Nick Romanoli (3 for 5) hit an RBI single. After teammate Dalton Moody scored on a passed ball to tie the game at 8, Caleb Rogers drew a bases-loaded walk with two outs to give his team the lead for good. Rogers had three RBI by game’s end. Cameron Jordan (2 for 3) followed with a two-run single to give his team an 11-8 advantage.
Then, in the bottom of the sixth, with the Stallions’ Josh Stone at second, Rheuark made his clutch defensive play. Williamsburg Academy (9-3) added one run in the bottom of the seventh before winning pitcher, Tanner Hall, ended the game the same way he recorded the first two outs – on a strikeout. After entering the game in relief, Hall struck out six batters in 4 2/3 innings.
After the Titans plated three runs in the top of the first, the Stallions responded to tie it before they went into the second. Trinity Collegiate then built a 6-4 lead in the third, with the big hit being a two-run single by Rogers. Back-to-back RBI doubles by Henry Swicord and Ryan Corey then tied the score again.
An RBI single by Corey, and teammate Will McCutchen scoring on a passed ball to give Williamsburg Academy its 8-6 lead before the Titans stormed back for good.
McCutchen, Corey and Boyd Casselman each finished 2 for 4 for the Stallions.
TC;303;005;0-11-13-2
WA;312;020;1-9-10-2
WP -- Hall (4 2/3 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 6 K, 2 BB). LP -- Greyson Moore (2 1/3 IP, 3 H, 5 R, 1 ER, 3 K, 1 BB).
LEADING HITTERS -- TC: Cameron Jordan 2-2, 2 RBI; Caleb Rogers 1-3, 3 RBI; Bennet Meadows 1-3, 2 RBI; Nicholas Romanoli 3-5, RBI, Tucker Galloway 2-4, RBI. WA: Boyd Casselman 2-4, Will McCutchen 2-4, RBI; Henry Swicord 1-2, 2B, 2 RBI; Ryan Corey 2-4, 2B, 2 RBI.
RECORDS: TC 11-4; WA 9-3.
