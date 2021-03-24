 Skip to main content
West boys' four-match winning streak ends
PREP BOYS' SOCCER

West boys' four-match winning streak ends

Resized_20210323014659_IMG_5967.jpeg

West Florence's Jake Cartwright (12) defends while Myrtle Beach works the ball downfield during Tuesday's match. The Knights lost 4-1.

 SCOTT CHANCEY/MORNING NEWS

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — West Florence entered Myrtle Beach’s field with a four-game winning streak and on the verge of giving coach Billy Andrews his 600th career victory.

The streak ended, and Andrews will have to wait another night to reach that milestone after the Knights lost 4-1 Tuesday night.

Myrtle Beach led 3-0 at halftime.

“Their speed was the difference, and they’re a good team. What else can I say?” said Andrews, whose team is 5-3-1.

West hosts these same Seahawks at 5 p.m. Friday in the Knights’ new stadium. Although West lost, Andrews said, he wants his team to take away several things from it.

“They can build confidence in playing good teams and learning from this experience,” Andrews said. “You’ve got to cut that speed down a little bit. They’ve got to learn how to defend better and take advantage of the opportunities when we get the opportunities to score.”

West did score in the second half, on a Nate Crowe goal on Jack Kitchens’ assist. But that was the only offensive attack the Knights could take advantage of.

That goal, however, was one Andrews hopes will give his team something to build upon.

“We’ve got a long season to go,” Andrews said. “There are still games to play. Hopefully, we will learn from this experience. There are a lot of good teams out there, and we’ve got to be at our best to play these good teams.”

