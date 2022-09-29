West Florence girls' swimming wins region

WEST FLORENCE

Making Automatic State Cuts Girls: Sarah Howard 200 free & 100 free; Madison Mitton 100 breast

Making Consideration State Cuts Girls: M.E. Powers 200 free; Juliene Fernandez 200 IM & 100 breast; Lauren Krawiec 50 free & 500 free; Melina Krupa 50 free; Madison Mitton 100 fly; M.E. Powers 500 free; Riley White 100 back

Making Consideration State Cuts Boys: Micah Thayer 100 back

Making Best Times Girls: Juliene Fernandez 200IM & 100 breast; Melina Krupa 50 free; Madison Mitton 100 fly; Lauren Krawiec 500 free; Grant Coble 100 back

Making Best Times Boys: Brandon Bailey 200 free; Connor Hendrix 200 free; Tommy Bresnan 200IM

Girls Individual Event Places and Times:

• Mallory Anderson – placed 4th 200 IM 2:52.12 earning 5pts and 7th 100 free 1:08.85 earning 2pts

• Grant Coble – placed 11th 100 free 1:18.36 & 11th 100 back 1:41.20

• Juliene Fernandez – placed 2nd 200IM 2:39.86 earning 7pts & 2nd 100 breast 1:20.23 earning 7pts

• Sarah Howard – placed 1st 200 free 2:07.22 earning 9pts and 1st 100 free 57.50 earning 9pts

• Lauren Krawiec – placed 3rd 50 free 27.68 earning 6pts and 1st 500 free 6:00.44 earning 9pts

• Melina Krupa – placed 5th 50 free 29.74 earning 4pts and 7th 100 free 1:38.8

• Taylor McCall – placed 10th 200 free 3:07.31 and 14th 50 free 36.81

• Madison Mitton – placed 1st 100 fly 1:08.15 earning 9pts and 1st 100 breast 1:14.15 earning 9pts

• Olivia Owens – placed 5th 200 IM 2:52.57 earning 4pts and 6th 100 back 1:18.63 earning 3pts

• M.E. Powers – placed 4th 200 free 2:23.68 earning 5pts and 4th 500 free 6:26.26 earning 5pts

• Marie Rooze – placed 13th 200 free 3:39.28 and 9th 100 fly 1:53.13

• Nancy Adeline Turner – placed 15th 50 free 37.17 and 11th 100 back 1:52.42

• Gabriella Velazquez - placed 18th 100 free 1:29.80 and 13th 100 back 1:54.93

• Riley White – placed 5th 100 fly 1:16.26 earning 4pts and 5th 100 back 1:12.90 earning 4pts

Boys Individual Event Places and Times:

• Brandon Bailey – placed 7th 200 free 2:34.59 earning 2pts and 10th 100 free 1:09.41

• Tommy Bresnan – placed 5th 200IM 2:49.95 earning 4pts and 3rd 100 fly 1:23.06 earning 6pts

• Connor Hendrix – placed 11th 200 free 2:50.32 and 11th 100 breast 1:51.06

• Avery Myers – placed 6th 500 free 6:42.06 earning 3pts and 6th 100 breast 1:24.18 earning 3pts

• AJ Pressley – placed 13th 50 free 37.34 and 14th 100 free 1:36.70

• Vincent Smith – placed 10th 200IM 3:43.37 and 8th 100 back 1:35.82 earning 1pt

• Micah Thayer – placed 3rd 100 back 1:02.76 earning 6pts

SOUTH FLORENCE

Swimmers earning a state consideration time:

• Aiden Calcutt 200 free; Jacob Cedilote 50 free

Best Times:

• Kayla Legette 200 free and 50 free; Caroline McInville 200IM

Kayla Legette –

• 200 free – placed 8th 2:50.90 earning 1pt

• 100 back –placed 12th 1:43.71

Caroline McInville –

• 200IM – placed 8th 3:17.01 earning 1pt

• 100 free – placed 10th 1:15.72

Daija Torian –

• 50 free – placed 12th 35.70

• 100 free – placed 17th 1:28.34

Aiden Calcutt –

• 200 free – placed 3rd 200 free 2:13.76 earning 6pts

Jacob Cedilote –

• 100 free – placed 5th 100 free 1:01.21 earning 4pts

• 50 free – place 5th 50 free 26.73 earning 4pts

WILSON

Making Automatic State Cuts Girls: Morgan Krawiec 50 free; Andrea Elya 100 free

Making Consideration State Cuts Girls: Morgan Krawiec 200 free; Grace Haughn 200 free & 500 free; Rita Elya 200IM and 100 fly; Catherine Canfield 100 fly

Making Consideration State Cuts Boys: Simon Felix 200 free and 100 free; Khufu Holly 500 free

Making Best Time Girls: Morgan Krawiec 200 free & 50 free; Grace Haughn 200 free & 500 free; Samantha Teja 200 IM; Andrea Elya 100 free; Sierra Estridge 100 free; Maria Valenzuela 100 breast

Making Best Times Boys: Albert Schirippa 200 IM; Brady Rhodes 100 free; Avery Jett 100 back

Girls Individual Event Places and Times:

• Catherine Canfield – placed 4th 100 fly 1:14.95 earning 5pts and 6th 500 free 6:49.23 earning 3pts

• Andrea Elya – placed 3rd 100 free 58.14 earning 6pts and 3rd 100 back 1:08.97 earning 6pts

• Rita Elya – placed 1st 200IM 2:35.82 earning 9pts and 2nd 100 fly 1:11.42 earning 7pts

• Sierra Estridge – placed 16th 100 free 1:27.83 and 14th 100 back 1:55.22

• Lakin Fleming – placed 18th 50 free 42.72

• Grace Haughn – placed 5th 200 free 2:23.87 earning 4pts and 5th 500 free 6:34.03 earning 4pts

• Morgan Krawiec – placed 2nd 200 free 2:10.92 earning 7pts and 1st 50 free 26.27 earning 9pts

• Emmalyn Lyttle – placed 19th 50 free 43.83 and 12th 100 breast 1:59.74

• Samantha Teja – placed 10th 200 IM 3:27.47 and 8th 100 breast 1:39.78 earning 1pt

• Maria Valenzuela – placed 11th 200 free 3:13.25 and 13th 100 breast 2:07.75

• Madison Weinmann – placed 11th 50 free 34.31 and 12th 100 free 1:18.58

Boys Individual Event Places and Times:

• Simon Felix – placed 4TH 200 free 2:14.82 earning 5pts and 4th 100 free 59.68 earing 5pts

• Ishan Gopal – placed 12th 50 free 35.39 and 12th 100 free 1:24.71

• Khufu Holly – placed 3rd 500 free 6:12.40 earning 6pts

• Avery Jett – placed 9th 50 free 31.06 and 9th 100 back 1:36.68

• Johaun Maize-Williams – placed 15th 50 free 43.97 and 100 free 1:39.27

• Brady Rhodes – placed 13th 100 free 1:32.21

• Leo Sarmiento – placed 9th 200 IM 3:38.46 and 11th 100 back 1:46.17

• Sergio Salas Martinez - placed 10th 200 free 2:45.52 and 9th 500 free 7:41.40

• Albert Schirippa – placed 4th 200 IM 2:48.08 earning 5pts and 4th 100 breast 1:22.71 earning 5pts

HARTSVILLE

Men’s 200 Freestyle Relay, first place: 2:00.14 (Team: Andrew Faile, Senior, Cohen Jackson (Freshman), Hunter Jeppson (8th) and Levi Mathis (7th))

Women’s 200 Medley Relay Team placed 3rd overall with a best time of 2:20.25. They also placed 3rd in their 200 Freestyle Relay with a best time of 2:05.10 – which won them a state consideration cut! (Team: Courtney Andrews (Sr), Alexis Jeppson (Jr.) Hope Driggers (Fr) and Chloe Fassett (So)

Individual Event Results:

Courtney Andrews: 2nd place finishes in both 50 Free and 100 back (best time.) Member of State Relay Team for 200 Freestyle Relay

Alexis Jeppson: Two 4th place finishes and best times in both 100 Freestyle and 100 Breaststroke. (Member of State Relay Team for 200 Freestyle Relay)

Andrew Faile: 2nd place finish in 50 Freestyle and a best time and 5th place finish in the 500 Freestyle (Member of Region Champion 200 Freestyle Relay)

Cohen Jackson: 6th place finish in 100 Backstroke and 7th place finish in 50 Freestyle (Member of Region Champion 200 Freestyle Relay)

Hope Driggers: 8th place finish and best times in both the 50 Freestyle and 100 Freestyle

(Member of State Relay Team for 200 Freestyle Relay)

Chloe Fassett

Best time and 9th place finish in 100 Breastroke, Best time in 50 Free

(Member of State Relay Team for 200 Freestyle Relay)

Kylee Melton

Best time in 100 Backstroke