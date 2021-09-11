 Skip to main content
Georgia mayoral candidate plans to fight disqualification
Georgia mayoral candidate plans to fight disqualification

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga.  — A Georgia man says he plans to fight a city official's decision to disqualify him from running for mayor because of a past felony conviction.

Julius Hall filed paperwork last month to run for mayor of Port Wentworth, a city of 11,000 just west of Savannah. But the city clerk who oversees local elections, Shanta Scarboro, disqualified Hall on Thursday because of a 1991 felony conviction.

Hall, a former Savannah police corporal, was convicted in U.S. District Court on a cocaine conspiracy charge. He was released from prison in 2016.

Scarboro decided that prevents Hall from running for mayor, citing a Georgia law that says convicted felons must wait 10 years after finishing their sentence before they can seek elected office.

Hall says that doesn't apply to him. That's because the Georgia Board of Pardons and Paroles agreed earlier this year to restore Hal's civil and political rights, the Savannah Morning News reported. A document signed Jan. 26 by the board's executive director says those restored rights include Hall's ability to "run for and hold public office."

If the clerk's decision stands, Hall's name will be removed from the ballot in the Nov. 2 election. Hall told the newspaper he plans to challenge his disqualification in court.

