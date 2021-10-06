Godspeed, Francis Collins

Beyond Washington, Collins has become a familiar face during the pandemic, his soothing voice and straightforward manner a tonic for frightened people confused by partisan bickering over, of all things, whether to wear a mask or get a vaccine against the coronavirus. He doesn't mince words, but nor does he season them. His quiet bedside manner makes him – and his message – accessible without scaring or intimidating people.

Yet, for most of his life, Collins has been missing from scandal sheets, slick magazines and talking-head TV. When you really are the smartest person in the room, I guess you don't need a publicist. His statement announcing his retirement was characteristically humble: "I fundamentally believe … that no single person should serve in the position too long, and that it's time to bring in a new scientist to lead NIH into the future."

This is typical Collins, who is a practicing ethicist, too. In recent years, he has apologized for structural racism in science and refused to appear on any all-male panels. Under his watch, the NIH has vowed to stop experimentation on chimpanzees.