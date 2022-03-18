Gospel in Park Series returns May 1

Gospel in the Park Series returns to Pride Park, 630 S. 6th St. in Hartsville, for its 15th year from 5 to 8 p.m. May 1.
The theme is Bringing Unity into Our Community.
Pastor Henry McCoy and Morning Star Baptist Church family of Patrick will provide the devotional.
Live gospel entertainment will be provided by The Singing Angels of Sumter, Evangelist Michelle Tucker and Worship of Orangeburg, The Familett of Lamar, Second Generation of Dillon and many more.
Get your lawn chairs ready to enjoy a evening of gospel music and fellowship.
This is a free outdoor event. Masks required. For more information, contact Barbara Carraway at 843-409-5241.