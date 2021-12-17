GREG PRYOR: Homestead mangers

From crooning carolers to church congregations, ‘tis the season when mangers are on our minds. And they’re on display in our yards and houses. Indeed, Christmas isn’t Christmas without a nativity scene, and the manger is always front-and-center. But what, exactly, is a manger?
Mangers are feeding troughs that hold hay and feed for livestock. Whether the manger that held the baby Jesus was made from wood, clay, or stone is a matter of debate, but today, mangers are typically made of wood or metal. They are designed to keep the feed off the ground, and to offer the feed at the animal’s head height. Mangers conserve feed, because without one, the animals will stomp on and eliminate their wastes all over the feed, and then not eat it.
Goats are especially notorious for wasting hay, even when they feed from a manger. They pull out more than a mouthful of hay at a time, and drop much of it to the ground. They are actually quite picky about what they eat.
You can buy mangers, but many homesteaders design and build them from scratch, for much less cost than the manufactured ones. Mine are all homemade, and most of them are made from scrap materials. There are pros and cons to the different designs I’ve tried, so let me explain to you what I’ve learned from experience.
Wall-mounted mangers are often made from plywood and resemble a box. The hay is loaded into the open top, and it’s gravity-fed down to an opening. It’s best to make this type of manger large enough so that it can hold an entire rectangular bale of hay.
There should be a tray at the bottom to catch any loose hay before it falls to the ground. It works well enough, but the tray accumulates fine hay particles and needs to be cleaned often.
Wall-mounted mangers can also be built with wooden slats, rebar, or cattle panel sections across the front to further prevent waste. Use the appropriate width between slats to ensure the openings are slightly smaller than the width of your animal’s head; for example, use narrower openings for goats than for horses. But be aware that goats with horns may get their heads stuck in the manger if there’s too much spacing between the slats.
Now, movable mangers are helpful if you have to carry the hay bales from a distant storage barn or shelter. I made one from an old wheelbarrow that had a rusted-out tub. I replaced the tub with a wooden frame and metal cattle panel pieces. A whole bale of hay fits inside, and the goats have to reach in with their mouths through the openings to remove a little hay at a time. Some of the smaller, juvenile goats initially got their heads stuck in the openings, but once they all reached adult size, that problem was resolved.
For animals on pasture without a barn or large shelter, the manger needs to protect the hay or feed from the weather. One of my mangers is out in the open, and is covered with a hinged metal lid to keep the hay dry. I used metal roofing panels, because goats and other livestock might chew on corrugated plastic roofing panels.
That large manger is located out on pasture, but it’s against the fence so that I can access it from outside the enclosed pasture. It has a downward-slanted floor that allows an entire hay bale to be gravity-fed toward an opening. I used rebar pieces, spaced apart in a vertical orientation, to keep the younger, curious goats from crawling inside the large manger. This manger also has extra storage space for two more bales of hay.
Recently, I built a manger out of an old plastic 55-gallon drum and some two-by-fours. I cut both ends off the barrel, then cut it lengthwise into two trough-like halves. I attached the halves to a wooden frame so that one half acts as a bottom trough and holds the hay slightly off the ground, and the other half acts as a roof, protecting the hay from rain. This style of manger is quick and inexpensive to make, but only holds about half a bale of hay.
You’ll notice that, in this article, I haven’t provided any specific measurements or instructions on how to construct a manger. There are detailed plans online, and in books on raising livestock. I enjoy creating mangers based on the supplies I have, and on the specific location where the manger is needed. An important part of homesteading is being creative and repurposing scrap materials.
I hope you’ve found some useful advice, or simply learned something new, from what I’ve written. If nothing else, you might have a deeper appreciation for the nativity scene and manger contained within. In that ancient stable, the baby Jesus -- wrapped in linen swaddling bands -- found comfort in the manger. And in the mange
Greg Pryor, Ph.D., is a professor of biology at Francis Marion University and enjoys a self-sufficient lifestyle on his 100-acre homestead. Email him at gpryor@fmarion.edu.