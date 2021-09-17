GREG PRYOR: Pumpkin pies from scratch

Recently I harvested several dozen small “pie pumpkins” from my garden. Pie pumpkins are much smaller than the jumbo ones intended for carving into jack-o-lanterns. Both types will arrive in local grocery stores and produce stands soon.

As their name implies, pie pumpkins are best used for making pumpkin pie. A modern Thanksgiving staple, pumpkin pie is flavored with cinnamon, allspice, and ginger. Without those spices, pumpkins don’t taste or smell anything like the “pumpkin spice” coffees, muffins, candles, and whatnots that flood the market this time of year.

Pumpkins are winter squashes that are native to North America, and pumpkin pies were first popularized in the Northern states by Pilgrims and early colonists. In fact, the Southern states rejected pumpkin pies after the Civil War because of their association with Yankees. Instead, Southerners embraced sweet potato pies adorned with pecans.

Today, most pumpkin pies are made from canned pumpkin, and fewer and fewer people know how to process an actual pumpkin into a pie. Furthermore, most canned pumpkin originates in China and India. In this article, I’m going to take you through the entire process, from pumpkin to pie.