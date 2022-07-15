Guardian ad Litem interest session set July 28

FLORENCE, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Children’s Advocacy’s Cass Elias McCarter Guardian ad Litem Program will host a drop-in volunteer interest session from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 28.

The session will be at the Florence County Office, 2120 W. Jody Road, Suite E.

This interest session is being provided to answer any questions potential volunteers may have, and to provide more information about the Guardian ad Litem Program.

Florence County residents who are concerned about child abuse and neglect victims can get involved now.

If you are over 21 and can give four to five hours a month of your time for a child, you can change a child’s life. Those interested in participating in training are encouraged to attend this interest session.

Visit http://gal.sc.gov for more information and to download an application form. Application forms will be available at the interest session , as well.

The Guardian ad Litem Program was founded in 1984 and holds free training courses throughout the state at various times during the year to teach community volunteers how to advocate as guardians ad litem for abused and neglected children who are involved in family court legal proceedings through the Department of Social Services.

Program volunteers get to know the child and everyone involved in the child’s life, including family, teachers, doctors, social workers and others. They gather information about the child and what the child needs. Their recommendations to the court help the judge make an informed decision about a child’s future. GAL volunteers provide a stable presence in a child’s life, remaining on each case until the child is placed in a safe, permanent home.

The program is a division of the South Carolina Department of Children’s Advocacy. Department of Children's Advocacy is an independent state agency led by director and state child advocate Amanda Whittle.

Contact Cassandra Hilton at 803-530-9190 or by email at cassandra.hilton@childadvocate.sc.gov to learn more about this volunteer and training opportunity.