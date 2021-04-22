GUEST COLUMN: Chrysalis Center helps mothers seeking recovery from substance abuse

The pandemic has provided many personal and community challenges, but perhaps none more so than to those dealing with substance abuse.

Feelings of isolation, anxiety, depression and stress often increase the likelihood of unhealthy choices involving the initiation of substance abuse, increased use and threatening those in recovery. Often the most critical and underserved population facing substance use disorders is mothers with children, particularly those that are pregnant or in their first year of postpartum.

Many women find motherhood and its challenges to be one of their most rewarding and fulfilling life experiences. Unfortunately, the mothers who experience it while dealing with an addiction can find it to be overwhelming and accompanied by feelings of inadequacy and failure. The effects of using alcohol or other drugs while pregnant can leave a lifetime of emotional and health problems. Mothers of young children who remain addicted or initiate drug use also can inflict a lifetime of pain and suffering for their children and family.

Fortunately, women in the Florence community have a resource to assist them in addressing their addiction problems and starting a new life of recovery while providing a healthy, happy and drug-free life for their children.