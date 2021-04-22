GUEST COLUMN: Chrysalis Center helps mothers seeking recovery from substance abuse

The pandemic has provided many personal and community challenges, but perhaps none more so than to those dealing with substance abuse.
Feelings of isolation, anxiety, depression and stress often increase the likelihood of unhealthy choices involving the initiation of substance abuse, increased use and threatening those in recovery. Often the most critical and underserved population facing substance use disorders is mothers with children, particularly those that are pregnant or in their first year of postpartum.
Many women find motherhood and its challenges to be one of their most rewarding and fulfilling life experiences. Unfortunately, the mothers who experience it while dealing with an addiction can find it to be overwhelming and accompanied by feelings of inadequacy and failure. The effects of using alcohol or other drugs while pregnant can leave a lifetime of emotional and health problems. Mothers of young children who remain addicted or initiate drug use also can inflict a lifetime of pain and suffering for their children and family.
Fortunately, women in the Florence community have a resource to assist them in addressing their addiction problems and starting a new life of recovery while providing a healthy, happy and drug-free life for their children.
The Chrysalis Center is a unique extended-term residential treatment facility for chemically dependent women and their children under the age of 10. Managed by Circle Park Behavioral Health Services, the Chrysalis Center was established in 1994 and is located at 1430 South Cashua in Florence. It provides living quarters for 16 women and up to two of their children under the age of 10. Each of the women and their children have a private bedroom and bathroom.
The program provides treatment for up to 120 days for the women and their children and offers a safe, structured and stable environment. This allows the women to focus on and receive an array of life skills as well as extensive individual and group addiction therapy.
Many of the women entering the Chrysalis Center have been living a transient lifestyle and have not been able to afford or locate appropriate health care. As a result, the Chrysalis Center provides onsite medical services with a registered nurse and scheduled physician visits to ensure that medical screenings and services are available for the women and their children. Appointments and transportation to other medical services in Florence are readily available as needed.
The Chrysalis Center offers a holistic approach that focuses on providing stabilization, life management, relapse prevention, parenting skills and personal growth. The average length of stay is 80 days. The longer the women stay, the more it strengthens their skills and confidence in establishing a successful recovery and becoming a productive individual and parent.
The pandemic also has paralleled the ongoing opioid epidemic and resulted in an increased demand for services at the Chrysalis Center, as well as an increase in the number of women without any type of financial assistance or insurance to assist with the cost of their care.
As a partnering agency with the United Way of Florence County, we receive financial assistance to ensure the needs of the women are met, regardless of their financial status. Two of our greatest challenges are dealing with rising food cost and providing adequate exercise for the women.
Through United Way funding, we are able to purchase much healthier food options for the women and their children as well as provide on-site educational courses weekly by a certified nutritionist on menu planning and nutritional care. These skills are then incorporated into the women’s overall treatment plans and become an integral part of their recovery.
United Way funding also allows us to bring in certified fitness instructors to provide on-site exercise classes such as yoga and aerobics. By getting better nutrition, supported by regular exercise, the women gain a new confidence in their outlook, and that fuels their desire and success in seeking a healthy recovery.
But United Way of Florence’s assistance does not end there. We also are beneficiaries of the annual Day of Caring as well as notifications of opportunities and additional resources to assist the Chrysalis Center throughout the year.
These resources are vital in helping the women to focus on developing healthier lifestyles for themselves as well as during their pregnancy. In fact, our United Way partnership and those who support the local campaign were a key element in 14 healthy and drug-free babies being born to mothers residing at the Chrysalis Center this past year!
The Chrysalis Center works closely with other local and statewide behavioral health agencies to receive referrals regardless of what county a woman and her children may reside. Anyone interested in utilizing the services at the Chrysalis Center or desiring more information can call 843-673-0660 or visit chrysaliscenter.com.
Robin Murphy is the director of the Chrysalis Center.