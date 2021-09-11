GUEST COLUMN: Do you remember where you were?

On Sept. 11, 2001, I stepped out of a very boring seminar and was shocked to see one of New York’s Trade Towers afire on the lobby television. As I watched, a plane entered the frame and struck the second tower. It shook me to my core.
Sadly, that terrible day changed America. We brought the fight to them and prevented another attack on our soil. But it has been costly. Thousands of our brave soldiers were killed or injured. Trillions of dollars were spent. Government vastly increased a focus on terrorism. We hardened our airports and other public areas. Americans today must endure a much higher security regimen than 20 years ago.
On 19 anniversaries of that terrible day, we paused to remember lives lost, thank our troops and renew our commitment to defend the United States of America against all threats – both foreign and domestic. But this year, the 20th year, was different. Our troops would come home.
President Trump began a conditional withdrawal. President Biden promised orderly completion of the withdrawal and a hand-off to the Afghan government and its army. We were told they were trained and prepared.
President Biden addressed the American people and told us his administration had a strategy that considered all contingencies. Hollow words.
If the Biden administration had any strategy at all, it is not apparent. The decision to abandon our secure airfield at Bagram, and to draw down our troops before evacuating our citizens and allies was inexcusable and deadly.
The failure of the administration to foresee the weakness of the Afghan government and to simply place conditions on our withdrawal is indefensible. The Taliban overran the Afghan government with shocking speed. The horrific spectacle of thousands of people trying to climb onto a moving cargo jet in desperate fear of the Taliban, even falling to their death as the plane left the runway, is burned into our minds.
It seemed an afterthought that over 100,000 American citizens and Afghans who’d assisted us were trapped. We were forced to redeploy thousands of American troops, who we’d only just withdrawn, to try to secure a public airfield in a city of 4 million, surrounded by the very terrorist army we’d been fighting for 20 years and who were carrying American weapons that we’d just hastily abandoned.
You didn’t have to be the president of the United States, or the secretary of defense, or the secretary of state to foresee disaster. And disaster came.
As the dust settles, we see the true cost of this haphazard withdrawal. The Taliban’s new “arsenal” includes a massive quantity of weapons systems, small arms, armored vehicles, aviation assets and highly technical equipment − all courtesy of the U.S. taxpayer. The Taliban now has more Blackhawk helicopters than the Australian armed forces. We left behind Afghan interpreters, even some who protected President Biden, who fought the War on Terror alongside our troops, as well as their families. Their lives are now at the mercy of the Taliban. We failed in our most basic objective to get all American citizens home safely.
By far the most dreadful consequence of this cascade of errors is the death of 13 young service members placed in harm’s way by Joe Biden and his inept administration.
President Biden addressed the country just three weeks ago and quoted Harry Truman saying “the buck stops with me.” Again, hollow words.
He has since shown pure indifference to the cost of his actions, and I can assure you − the Congress notices. I’ve heard from hundreds of constituents over the past few weeks. As a member of Congress, I took an oath to defend this nation, even if our President won’t. His negligence and ineptitude cost these lives and the peril of our citizens and allies left behind.
The Biden administration has embarrassed America on the international stage and set the stabilization of the region back decades. Our allies around the world are shocked. Russia, China and Iran are quite happy to take advantage.
All of this led me to call for President Biden’s resignation as well as the resignations of his three senior administration officials who advised and executed this disastrous withdrawal. As a member of Congress, I will continue to work to hold accountable those within the administration who perpetrated this tragedy. If President Biden won’t accept “the buck” as he promised, I’ll work to hand it to him.
My heart goes out to our veterans who gave a piece of themselves in Afghanistan. I think often of those who didn’t come back and those who came back with incredibly altered lives because of it. I think about the families and friends of those who served, for they served, too.
Today is far from the celebratory end to the War on Terror we hoped for. Americans are still raw after watching these horrible events unfold.
But we’ve been punched before. One of the many things that makes America great is our resolve. We will always pick ourselves up, dust ourselves off and move forward.
Let’s remember that 20 years after that fateful day, America remains a beacon of freedom to the world. Nobody is risking their life and their family to try to break into Russia or China. Let us all renew our pledge and do our part, this day and every day, to be One Nation, under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all. When we stand together, no foe can defeat us.
We are the United States of America, after all.
