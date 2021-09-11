GUEST COLUMN: Do you remember where you were?

By far the most dreadful consequence of this cascade of errors is the death of 13 young service members placed in harm’s way by Joe Biden and his inept administration.

President Biden addressed the country just three weeks ago and quoted Harry Truman saying “the buck stops with me.” Again, hollow words.

He has since shown pure indifference to the cost of his actions, and I can assure you − the Congress notices. I’ve heard from hundreds of constituents over the past few weeks. As a member of Congress, I took an oath to defend this nation, even if our President won’t. His negligence and ineptitude cost these lives and the peril of our citizens and allies left behind.

The Biden administration has embarrassed America on the international stage and set the stabilization of the region back decades. Our allies around the world are shocked. Russia, China and Iran are quite happy to take advantage.

All of this led me to call for President Biden’s resignation as well as the resignations of his three senior administration officials who advised and executed this disastrous withdrawal. As a member of Congress, I will continue to work to hold accountable those within the administration who perpetrated this tragedy. If President Biden won’t accept “the buck” as he promised, I’ll work to hand it to him.