GUEST COLUMN: Nonprofit dedicated to helping foster families

2020 was the first year the Foster Care Clothing Closet was a partner agency of United Way of Florence County. It not only has helped with funding but it has helped us create a supportive network with other local nonprofits in the area.

We have gotten to know other nonprofit leaders and have been able to share resources, such as much-needed office equipment for our facility. We also have been able to collaborate with other United Way partner organizations and provide services to new clients through them.

United Way also helps us to communicate our message and our services so more community members can receive the items they need from our organization.

Without United Way’s funding, our organization would have to focus more of our time on fundraising, and we would have less time to serve the amazing foster families in our community. This year we were able to have a drive in our Spring Fling event for the children to enjoy.

What we value most from our United Way partnership is the network of amazing nonprofit organizations we get to be a part of and the wonderful support we receive from the United Way staff. They are always willing to answer questions, provide sound advice and best practices that we value tremendously.

Kristin deKoster is the operations manager at the Foster Care Clothing Closet.