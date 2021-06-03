GUEST COLUMN: Nonprofit dedicated to helping foster families

The Foster Care Clothing Closet is a nonprofit organization that was started in 2015 by Jennifer Gray and Joy McKnight.
Jennifer was a newly licensed foster parent who received her first placement, a newborn boy, who came to her with nothing except an infant hospital gown and two premade bottles from the hospital. She quickly realized that there were no local resources available to easily get the items she needed, so she started the Foster Care Clothing Closet to help others.
The Foster Care Clothing Closet is a 501©(3) organization in Florence that provides much needed items to children in foster care at no cost.
We serve foster families from all over the Pee Dee region and children from all surrounding counties. Some of the items we provide include clothing, shoes, socks, underwear, pajamas, hygiene kits (toothbrush, toothpaste, shampoo, soap, deodorant, etc.) toys, books, school and art supplies, strollers, car seats, play yards, high chairs, baby swings and bouncers, baby bottles, formula, diapers, pull-ups, and baby wipes.
We give each child a week’s worth of clothing and luggage to carry their items in. It is our mission for the foster children we serve to feel loved and cared for when they visit our facility and receive their items. We also have events for the foster children and their families to take part in, such as our annual Christmas party and our Spring Fling event.
2020 was the first year the Foster Care Clothing Closet was a partner agency of United Way of Florence County. It not only has helped with funding but it has helped us create a supportive network with other local nonprofits in the area.
We have gotten to know other nonprofit leaders and have been able to share resources, such as much-needed office equipment for our facility. We also have been able to collaborate with other United Way partner organizations and provide services to new clients through them.
United Way also helps us to communicate our message and our services so more community members can receive the items they need from our organization.
Without United Way’s funding, our organization would have to focus more of our time on fundraising, and we would have less time to serve the amazing foster families in our community. This year we were able to have a drive in our Spring Fling event for the children to enjoy.
What we value most from our United Way partnership is the network of amazing nonprofit organizations we get to be a part of and the wonderful support we receive from the United Way staff. They are always willing to answer questions, provide sound advice and best practices that we value tremendously.
Kristin deKoster is the operations manager at the Foster Care Clothing Closet.