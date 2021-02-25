GUEST COLUMN: Red Cross serves those who need it most

Red Cross has been a proud, longstanding partner with the United Way for more than 15 years, partnering on disaster relief activities such as Hurricane Florence or our Home Fire Campaign, through volunteering, preparedness messaging to neighbors and partners and providing immediate financial assistance to those who just lost their belongings and home due to a home fire.

The Red Cross of South Carolina also partners closely with the United Way to host blood drives to ensure sufficient blood supply on hospital shelves locally and where it is needed most across the country.

Also this past year, the United Way graciously opened its Florence office to allow the Red Cross to operate services from that location in order to streamline client services and be great stewards of our donor dollars.

United Way has the reach and depth within the Florence community to share the importance of the Red Cross mission, promote preparedness activities prior to hurricane season, encourage volunteer support, open doors to host blood drives and be the largest, most collaborative nonprofit partner to ensure the community needs are met.