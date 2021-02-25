GUEST COLUMN: Red Cross serves those who need it most

The mission of the American Red Cross is to prevent and alleviate human suffering in the face of emergencies by mobilizing the power of our volunteers and the generosity of our donors.
The Red Cross works to improve our communities in different ways, including Disaster Relief (how to prepare for, respond to and help families recover from disasters large and small), Biomedical Services (providing nearly 40% of the nation’s blood supply), Service to the Armed Forces (providing support to service members, veterans and their families during pre-deployment, deployment and when they return home), Training Services (making our communities safer by teaching individuals CPR/AED, first aid and other lifesaving skills) and International Services (being part of our global network of Red Crosses and Red Crescents to build safer communities and educate future humanitarians).
Our work in Florence County stretches back many decades, and in 2020, our local chapter responded to 50 disaster events and helped nearly 200 people by providing immediate financial assistance to meet those basic needs such as a place to stay, food, clothing and assisting with free mental health support, comfort and care. We also remain committed to collecting lifesaving blood at dozens of drives every year across the Florence community. Blood donors can feel good donating with the Red Cross knowing that their donation may help their neighbor or someone in need across the country.
Red Cross has been a proud, longstanding partner with the United Way for more than 15 years, partnering on disaster relief activities such as Hurricane Florence or our Home Fire Campaign, through volunteering, preparedness messaging to neighbors and partners and providing immediate financial assistance to those who just lost their belongings and home due to a home fire.
The Red Cross of South Carolina also partners closely with the United Way to host blood drives to ensure sufficient blood supply on hospital shelves locally and where it is needed most across the country.
Also this past year, the United Way graciously opened its Florence office to allow the Red Cross to operate services from that location in order to streamline client services and be great stewards of our donor dollars.
United Way has the reach and depth within the Florence community to share the importance of the Red Cross mission, promote preparedness activities prior to hurricane season, encourage volunteer support, open doors to host blood drives and be the largest, most collaborative nonprofit partner to ensure the community needs are met.
Specifically, the United Way funds our Home Fire Campaign, which allows the Red Cross to install free smoke alarms in homes in our most vulnerable populations, respond immediately to the families affected by home fires to provide financial assistance and give them comfort and care while they build long-term recovery plans with the United Way partners. This past year, we proudly presented a Sound the Alarm award for the United Way’s partnership in helping to install a smoke alarm in a Florence County home that alerted the sleeping resident and ultimately saved a life.
Without the United Way’s funding, it would be extremely difficult for the Red Cross to deliver our mission and help better our communities, whether that is a neighbor who just lost everything in a home fire and doesn’t know where to turn, or a community impacted by a hurricane, or a family that may need blood for a loved one.
The Red Cross of South Carolina provides detailed reporting of how its grants are used within the community, including response reports, maps and demographics, when available.
We are so grateful for the United Way’s unwavering commitment to the Florence County residents and its leadership of bringing local nonprofits together to benefit community members that need our services. Together, we continue to work to improve our communities and serve those who need it most.
Amy Brauner is the executive director of the Eastern South Carolina Chapter at American Red Cross.