 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

H38

H38

If you are interested in one of the animals located at the Marion County Animal Shelter we are open to... View on PetFinder

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Tyre Nichols' brutal beating by police shown on video

Tyre Nichols' brutal beating by police shown on video

Authorities in Memphis have released video showing Black motorist Tyre Nichols being beaten by five police officers who held him down and repeatedly struck him with fists, batons and boots. The footage released Friday also shows the Black officers pummeling the 29-year-old and leaving him propped against a squad car as they fist-bump and celebrate their actions. The officers have been charged with murder in the assault that the Nichols family legal team likened to the infamous 1991 police beating of Los Angeles motorist Rodney King. The chilling images of another Black man dying at the hands of police provoked tough questions about the nation’s policing culture.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert