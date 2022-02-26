Hannah-Pamplico boys lost 50-41 to Scott's Branch in Class A lower-state final

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Region 6-5A champion, Hannah-Pamplico, could not add a lower-state crown to the Raiders' list of season achievements.
Last year's state runner-up, Scott's Branch, went on a 14-3 run late in Saturday's third quarter and ended the Raiders' season with a 50-41 win at the Florence Center.
WILL BE UPDATED
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Scott Chancey
Prep Sports Writer
A 10-time APSE national award winner, Scott authored, "70 Years of Thrills and Chills, Drama and Dents at Darlington Raceway." Scott has received several SCPA awards, 9 for 1st place since moving to SC in 2010 from his home state of Georgia.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today