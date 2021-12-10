Hannah-Pamplico holds off Lake City charge for 63-58 win

LAKE CITY, S.C. -- When Hannah-Pamplico is off and running, the Raiders are hard to stop. In the third quarter of Friday's game, Lake City found out the hard way.
Coach Jimmy Williams' team, ranked fifth in Class A, used a 21-2 run in the third quarter to pull away. Then, they made just enough stops to hold off a furious Panther charge and win 63-58 to sweep the non-region series.
Hannah-Pamplico also beat the Panthers in overtime Tuesday by the score of 74-66.
"Our goal for non-region play was to finish at least 50-50. Right now, we're a little ahead of that, 4-1 in non-region," said Williams, whose team is 5-1, overall. "But we've got some tough Christmas tournament competition coming up, and that will get us ready for our region."
At halftime, the score was tied at 23, so Williams decided in the locker room to change strategy.
"We kind of came out to start with a 1-2-2 zone, and it didn't work well," Williams said. "So, we decided after that to come out in the third quarter man-to man and take our chance and get some stops and speed the game up because they were slowing us down."
Team speed one of the Raiders' strengths last season, so Williams remembered that.
"We're pretty good when we're running, so that's what we wanted to do: Speed it up," said Williams, whose team improved to 5-1.
Cyrus Ellison scored seven of his team-high 17 points during that third quarter. But other teammates also made their presences known.
Hannah-Pamplico, which trailed by seven early in the second quarter, started its third quarter run after a steal and layup by Zander Poston tied it at 29.
H-P;8;15;23;17--63
LC;13;10;10;25--58
HANNAH-PAMPLICO (63)
Kenny Fleming 14, Poston 8, Jenkins 4, Cyrus Ellison 17, Graham 2, McNeil 9, Bartell-Gray 6, Davis 3.
LAKE CITY (58)
Croker 8, Burgess 6, Butler 2, Quay Singletary 11, Howard 4, Rose 3, Qualek Washington 22, McKnight 2.
