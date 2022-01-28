Hartsville artist places second in regional competition

Hartsville artist Marina Shaltout placed second in the 2022 Pee Dee Regional Art Competition.
The winners were announced Thursday at the Florence County Museum’s Waters Gallery in downtown Florence.
The competition is sponsored by Chick-fil-A of Florence.
Shaltout received a second-place award of $600 for her mixed media video installation, Ravenous.
She has exhibited in Europe, Asia, and throughout the United States.
Shaltout received her master’s of fine arts from University of Arizona, and is currently a visiting assistant professor of art at Coker University.
This year’s competition juror was contemporary mixed media and installation artist Claudia O’Steen of Rock Hill, S.C., assistant professor of fine arts at Winthrop University. The Pee Dee Regional has been presented annually since 1954 and is one of the longest-running competitive art exhibitions in the state.
The $1,000 First Place prize was awarded to Dale Weatherford of Darlington, for his charcoal drawing, Girl with Braids. O’Steen complimented the drawing for its, “great sensitivity and attention to detail.” Weatherford is studying at the Academy of Realist Art, Boston.
The $300 third-place award was presented to veteran Pee Dee Regional competitor Charles Clary of Conway for his mixed media and cut paper assemblage, Lamentation Movement #3. Clary received his master’s of fine arts in painting from the Savannah College of Art and Design and is now an professor of studio art at Coastal Carolina University.
Honorable mention ($100) was given to Williamsburg County resident ceramics artist Elizabeth Borowsky for her elegant contemporary porcelain sculpture, Entwined.
About this year’s competition entries, O’Steen remarked on the overall quality of, “technical skill and conceptual depth … filling the gallery space with great energy.”
The exhibit is composed of 29 works of art selected from more 130 online submissions by 66 artists representing northeastern South Carolina. As in previous years, the 2022 Pee Dee Regional was opened to submissions of art created within the last two years by all artists within the Pee Dee region.
The exhibit is open to the public and will remain on display through April 8, in the FCM Waters Gallery, 135 S. Dargan St. Visitors are invited to join the awards selection by casting their ballots for the Jo Ann Fender Scarborough People’s Choice Award. Voting for the People’s Choice Award is open through March 25. The winner will be announced March 28.
The exhibit can be viewed at flocomuseum.org/exhibitions/2022-pee-dee-regional and at the Florence County Museum Waters Gallery, 135 S. Dargan Street from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
For more information about the Pee Dee Regional Art Competition and other upcoming exhibits and events, please contact the Florence County Museum at 843.676.1200 or visit the website at flocomuseum.org.