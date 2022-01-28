Hartsville artist places second in regional competition

The $300 third-place award was presented to veteran Pee Dee Regional competitor Charles Clary of Conway for his mixed media and cut paper assemblage, Lamentation Movement #3. Clary received his master’s of fine arts in painting from the Savannah College of Art and Design and is now an professor of studio art at Coastal Carolina University.

Honorable mention ($100) was given to Williamsburg County resident ceramics artist Elizabeth Borowsky for her elegant contemporary porcelain sculpture, Entwined.

About this year’s competition entries, O’Steen remarked on the overall quality of, “technical skill and conceptual depth … filling the gallery space with great energy.”

The exhibit is composed of 29 works of art selected from more 130 online submissions by 66 artists representing northeastern South Carolina. As in previous years, the 2022 Pee Dee Regional was opened to submissions of art created within the last two years by all artists within the Pee Dee region.