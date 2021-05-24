 Skip to main content
Hartsville athletic director Barry Harley resigns
Hartsville athletic director Barry Harley resigns

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – Hartsville High School’s Barry Harley announced that after two years he is stepping down as the school’s athletics director.

“It has been a pleasure and privilege working with Coach Harley over the past two years,” said Corey Lewis, Hartsville High School principal. “His wealth of knowledge, vast experience, and steady guidance have helped our athletic department successfully navigate the difficulties of the last two seasons. Our school community will miss his presence, and we wish him the best moving forward.”

The school will begin the search immediately for a new athletics director.

Harley
