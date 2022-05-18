 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hartsville baseball wins Class 4A, lower-state championship

HARTSVILLE, S.C. -- Hartsville clinched its first state championship series appearance since 2015, winning 3-1 Wednesday over Airport in the Class 4A, lower-state finals.

With the bases loaded in the bottom of the fifth, Josh Jones' single broke a 1-1 score. Another reached home plate on a single, and the Red Foxes were on their way to the next round.

Before Jones' big hit, John Alexander relieved starting pitcher, Daniel Parker, and hurled three innings of no-hit ball. Parker also struck out five.

This moment is one this Red Fox program has been waiting for, especially after state 3A runner-up finishes in 2014 and '15. Hartsville coach Tony Gainey thought he had a team that could go all the way in 2020. But because of the pandemic canceling that season, we'll never know.

Now, the Red Foxes will play for their first state championship since 2007, when they were coached by Corey Lewis.

WILL BE UPDATED

