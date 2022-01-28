Hartsville boys basketball sustains first region loss

Hartsville’s boys basketball team sustained its first loss in Region 6-4A play Wednesday night as the West Florence Knights rallied in the fourth quarter to pull off a 63-52 victory.
The Red Foxes (15-6, 6-1) have five games remaining in the regular season, including back-to-back games scheduled against Myrtle Beach on Friday and Saturday. Hartsville was scheduled to play Myrtle Beach at home Friday and travel to Myrtle Beach Saturday.
Hartsville was ranked No. 3 in Class 4A entering into Wednesday’s game against then-No. 6 ranked West Florence. The Knights (17-3, 5-3 in Region 6-4A) had two regular season games left on their schedule.
West Florence’s defense came up big late in the game against Hartsville. The Knights forced numerous Hartsville turnovers that helped the Knights go on a 21-2 run. West Florence surged from a 5-point deficit to a 14-point advantage during the flurry.
The Red Foxes committed six turnovers that led directly to points for the Knights late in the game.
The offensive breakdown was unusual for Hartsville, Red Foxes coach Yusuf English said after the contest.
Hartsville hasn’t had more than 11 turnovers per game in the past 11 games. The team had 27 or 28 Wednesday night, English said.
The Red Foxes started quickly at held a 10-3 advantage early in the battle.
Jamari Briggs led the Red Foxes scoring with 17 points. Kameron Foman added 12 points.
Four West Florence players finished in double figures. Bryson Grace scored 17 points. Deuce Hudson added 16. Darren Lloyd and Valerion Bruce chipped in 14 and 12, respectively.
Hartsville girls 47, Myrtle Beach 39
Hartsville’s girls basketball team picked up another victory Thursday night, defeating Myrtle Beach 47-39.
Hartsville’s Olivia Martin scored a game-high 13 points. Kindan Dawson added 10 points.
Hartsville girls 52, Wilson 34
The Hartsville girls rolled over Wilson 52-34 Tuesday night.
Dawson scored a game high 16 points for Hartsville. Tatiana Fisher scored 10 points for the Red Foxes.
Wilson’s scoring leader was Janiya Swinton with 14. Ariana Johnson scored 10.