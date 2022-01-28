Hartsville boys basketball sustains first region loss

Hartsville’s boys basketball team sustained its first loss in Region 6-4A play Wednesday night as the West Florence Knights rallied in the fourth quarter to pull off a 63-52 victory.

The Red Foxes (15-6, 6-1) have five games remaining in the regular season, including back-to-back games scheduled against Myrtle Beach on Friday and Saturday. Hartsville was scheduled to play Myrtle Beach at home Friday and travel to Myrtle Beach Saturday.

Hartsville was ranked No. 3 in Class 4A entering into Wednesday’s game against then-No. 6 ranked West Florence. The Knights (17-3, 5-3 in Region 6-4A) had two regular season games left on their schedule.

West Florence’s defense came up big late in the game against Hartsville. The Knights forced numerous Hartsville turnovers that helped the Knights go on a 21-2 run. West Florence surged from a 5-point deficit to a 14-point advantage during the flurry.

The Red Foxes committed six turnovers that led directly to points for the Knights late in the game.

The offensive breakdown was unusual for Hartsville, Red Foxes coach Yusuf English said after the contest.