Hartsville boys basketball wins 3 straight
Hartsville boys basketball wins 3 straight

The Hartsville boys basketball team has put together a three-game winning streak heading into the final two regular season games.

The Red Foxes (16-5 overall, 10-1 in Region 6-4A) were scheduled to play Wilson High School on Friday and Darlington High School on Tuesday. Both games were on the road.

Hartsville lost 63-52 to West Florence on Jan. 26. After that loss, the Red Foxes rolled to home and road wins to Myrtle Beach on Jan. 28 and 29, and defeated South Florence on Feb. 1.

Hartsville 57, Myrtle Beach 54

Hartsville held off a second-half surge by Myrtle Beach to pull off a 57-54 win on Jan. 28.

The Red Foxes lead 26-17 at the half and twice held 10-point leads in the second half. Myrtle Beach outscored Hartsville 37-31 in the final two stanzas.

Three Hartsville players scored in double figures.

Jamari Briggs led the team with 19 points. Trestan LeXander and Kam Foman scored 13 and 10 points each.

Hartsville 60, Myrtle Beach 49

Hartsville jumped out early against Myrtle Beach on the road Jan. 29.

The Red Foxes led 24-9 after the first period, and 37-14 at the half. Myrtle Beach rallied in the final two periods, outscoring Hartsville 32-21.

Four Hartsville players reached double figures. Briggs and LeXander scored 15 points each. Foman chipped in 13 while JaBorie Benjamin scored 10 points.

Hartsville 58, South Florence 29

Hartsville built an 18-point halftime advantage by outscoring South Florence 22-5 in the second. The Red Foxes held a 30-12 lead at the half.

Hartsville used a 19-point fourth to record the 29-point victory.

Briggs, Foman and LeXander scored in double figures for the Red Foxes.

Briggs led the team with 22 points. Foman scored 16 and LeXander added 10.

