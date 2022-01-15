Hartsville boys collect big victories

The Hartsville High School boys basketball team picked up two big victories last week.

The Red Foxes were scheduled to play Lancaster in the championship game of the MLK Classic Saturday night. Hartsville reached the finals with a 64-62 overtime victory over the Darlington Falcons on Friday night.

Tuesday night, Hartsville rolled to a 67-47 win over No. 5 ranked Wilson at home.

Hartsville 64, Darlington 62 OT

The momentum was in Darlington’s favor heading into the overtime period. The Falcons rallied from a 17-point deficit in the third quarter to send the game into extra time.

Hartsville wouldn’t be denied a victory. DeAndre Huggins had a put-back bucket and rebounded a Darlington missed 3-pointer to give the Red Foxes the narrow win.

Hartsville improved to 13-5 overall and 5-0 in Region 6A-4 heading into the championship game on Saturday.

Jamari Briggs led Hartsville with 22 points. Kameron Foman and ZyKee Knox added 15 and 12 points, respectively.

Hartsville 67, Wilson 47