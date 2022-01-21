 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hartsville boys, girls post basketball wins
Hartsville boys, girls post basketball wins

Hartsville’s boys basketball team keeps rolling up the victories.

The Red Foxes won their second overtime game Saturday in the MLK Classic on Hartsville home court. They defeated Lancaster 54-48 in the extra session.

Kam Foman scored a team high 18 for Hartsville. Trion McFarland chipped in 10.

Wednesday night, the Hartsville boys defeated North Myrtle Beach 52-41.

Foman and DeAndre Huggins paced Hartsville with 14 points each. Jamari Briggs added 13 points.

Hartsville has moved up to third place in Class 4A in the South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association polls. AC Flora is first, and Irmo is in second place.

In girls basketball, Hartsville’s Tatiana Fisher scored a game high 12 points to lead the Red Foxes to a 43, 36 win over West Florence.

Teammate Olivia Martin added 10 points.

