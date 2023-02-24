FLORENCE, S.C. -- The Hartsville boys made an impressive turnaround after losing seven of 10 games, reaching the Class 4A lower-state final at the Florence Center

That road, however, ended there Friday with a 54-38 loss to Irmo. Coach Yusuf English's Red Foxes finish the season with a 14-14 record.

From the second quarter on, Irmo played like it was a high-octane muscle car just waiting to hit warp speed.

Late in the second quarter, after Hartsville got within 17-16 on a Deandre Huggins putback, that's exactly what happened when the Yellow Jackets went on a 11-0 run to build a 28-18 halftime lead.

After a layup by Irmo's Madden Collins, the Yellow Jackets revved its defensive pressure. That led to three more Yellow Jacket layups -- one by Brandon Crawford and two more by Collins. The latter was part of a three-point play that put Hartsville in a 26-16 deficit.

After a Crawford layup made it 28-16, Hartsville finally got back into the scorebook with a Huggins layup.

After a Huggins layup to start the second half trimmed the Yellow Jackets' lead to 28-20, the Yellow Jackets did more than regroup. They built their lead back to double digits.

Irmo's biggest lead was 54-35 after Te'Andre Summons' layup.

H;7;11;10;10--38

I;11;17;14;12--54

HARTSVILLE (38)

Foman 4, Xavion Robinson 14, Brown 2, Crawley 3, Deandre Huggins 15.

IRMO (54)

Jonathan White 13, Collins 2, Te'Andre Summons 11, Madden Collins 11, Brandon Crawford 10, Brand 7

