Hartsville boys win, girls lose to South Florence

The Hartsville High boys basketball team scored on six of its first seven possessions to down South Florence at home Friday night, 70-47.

The Swamp Foxes improve to 11-5 overall and are 3-0 in Region 6-4A. Three Hartsville players -- Jamari Briggs, Tristan LeXander and Kameron Foman -- each scored 17 points to pace the Swamp Foxes.

Hartsville High School was scheduled to play Wilson (12-3, 5-0) on Tuesday night in Hartsville.

South Florence girls 54, Hartsville 49

Hartsville High's girls team fell to South Florence at home Thursday night despite three players scoring in double figures.

Hartsville's Kindan Dawson led the team with 19 points. Teammates Tatiana Fisher and Olivia Murphy scored 12 points each.

Hartsville is 9-8 overall and 2-2 in Region 6-4A.

South Florence's Jazmyne Lyde led all scorers with 22 points.