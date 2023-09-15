HARTSVILLE – The city of Hartsville will begin speaking with financial institutions to acquire lease-purchase financing in the amount of $2.25 million to purchase much-needed vehicles and equipment.

The Hartsville City Council gave its approval to the matter on Tuesday with a resolution authorizing City Manager Daniel Moore to seek the financing to purchase, among other things:

■ Pumps, play structures seating, cabanas, curtains, turnstiles for entry, and a storage facility for the Neptune Island Waterpark.

■ Six police vehicles and related equipment, a police truck, and mobile video software/hardware for the Hartsville Police Department.

■ A fire engine and related equipment for the Hartsville Fire Department.

■ Control link system timers for the lights to be used by the Parks and Recreation Department.

■ A utility tractor and related equipment to be used by the Streets and Grounds Department.

■ A rear loader sanitation truck and related equipment to be used by the Sanitation Department.

According to the resolution, interest on the financing cannot to exceed 6.5 percent and the length of the financing cannot exceed 11 years.

There was no time frame mentioned as to when the financing would be obtained.

The council also approved applying for a Municipal Association of South Carolina hometown economic development grant to support the city's Downtown Façade Grant Program. The Downtown Façade Grant Program will offer reimbursements to downtown businesses for approved façade improvements

According to the resolution the grant would be in the amount of $25,000. To obtain the grant, the city would have to satisfy the 10% match ($2,500) required by the program.

The council also approved on first reading changes to the City Code to allow for pollinator habitats, to define and allow abatement of nuisances affecting public order and public peace, to set parking fines, and to consolidate code sections in Chapter 54 and Chapter 58 addressing unsolicited commercial advertisements. A public hearing and final reading will be held at the next city council meeting on Oct. 10.

Brian Braddock, executive director for the House of Hope of the Pee Dee and a current member of the Florence City Council, made a presentation to the council on partnering with the House of Hope to establish an emergency shelter in Hartsville.

The House of Hope is looking to procure nine 2,000 to 3,000 square foot modular units once used by the former Williamsburg Regional Hospital as temporary medical facilities following severe flooding. All the units are approved by the S.C. Dept. of Health and Environmental Control. The House of Hope wants to purchase all the units for a total of $250,000 and then have them set up and operated in smaller towns and cities in the Pee Dee Region.

Braddock said the cost for municipalities would be around $100,000, which would include moving and set up.

The response from the council to the presentation was for the most part positive. City Manager Moore said he would look into location possibilities and how to generate the funds from local businesses, churches, and nonprofit organizations.

In other business, the council:

■ Approved a memorandum of understanding between the Darlington County Sheriff 's and the Hartsville Police Department.

■ Approved on the first reading of a rezoning request from Sonoco for two parcels of land on Sonoco Road.

■ Approved the annual renewal of a lease to the Hartsville Rescue Squad. The city owns the property on Marlboro Avenue and has leased it to the Hartsville Rescue Squad for many years on an annual basis.

■ Extended a current lease of a portion of city-owned property for designated parking for The Station to have ADA access to the building.

■ Presented five proclamations: (1) recognizing firefighter Michael Webb for 50 years of service to the Hartsville Fire Department; (2) recognizing Oct. 16 as Firefighter Memorial Day and the week of Oct. 8-14 as Fire Prevention Week; (3) recognizing September as National Library Card Sign-up Month; (4) recognizing Sept. 10-16 as Direct Support Professionals Week; and (5) recognizing September as National Voter Registration Month.

The next regular meeting of the Hartsville City Council is scheduled for Oct. 10.

