Hartsville 63, Carmel Christian 29FLORENCE — Hartsville earned a dominant 63-29 victory in the girls’ division third-place game Thursday at the Pepsi Carolina Classic.

Jazzy Frierson led the charge for the Red Foxes with a game-high 19 points. Brooke Mitchell and Tatiana Fisher each added 15 points for HHS. Mitchell and Fisher combined for 11 points in the first quarter.

Hartsville led 28-19 at the break and poured it on from there as the Red Foxes held Carmel to just 10 combined points in the second half.

Olivia Boyce led the Cougars with 16 points followed by Scarlett Krause with six.

Trinity Collegiate 51, Hartsville 48The Hartsville girls opened the Pepsi Carolina Classic Tuesday with a 51-48 loss to Trinity Collegiate.

Trinity jumped out to a 24-16 lead after the first. Hartsville rallied to trail by two at the half — 27-25. Trinity Collegiate outscored Hartsville 14-8 in the third to take a 41-33 lead into the final stanza.

The Red Foxes outscored Trinity Collegiate 15-8 in the final period, but wound up losing by 3 points.

Jazzy Frierson led Hartsville with 19 points. Brook Mitchell added 12 and Erianna Scott finished with nine points.