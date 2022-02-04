Hartsville girls go 2-2 since since Jan. 27

Hartsville High’s girls basketball team couldn’t hold off a determined group of players from Wilson High School Thursday night.

The Lady Foxes led by four with 1:19 left in the game. Hartsville (13-11, 6-5) were up 41-35 late in the fourth when Wilson went on a scoring binge. They Tigers outscored Hartsville 11-2 the rest of the way to capture a 46-43 win at Hartsville.

Wilson’s coach Jessica Gerald’s brother, Jarod, a former star at Mullins High School, was killed Sunday in an automobile accident in Texas. Gerald was not with the team Thursday night, but the players certainly held the coach in their hearts.

Sophomore guard led Wilson with 17 points.

Kindan Dawson led Hartsville with 18 points. Olivia Martin added 10 points.

The Lady Foxes went 2-2 between Jan. 27 and Feb. 3.

Hartsville posted wins over Myrtle Beach and Darlington, but lost to South Florence and Wilson.

Hartsville 47, Myrtle Beach 39

Hartsville went to Myrtle Beach on Jan. 27 and posted an 8-point victory.