 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hartsville girls go 2-2 since since Jan. 27
0 Comments

Hartsville girls go 2-2 since since Jan. 27

  • 0
Wilson vs. Hartsville Girls' Basketball

Hartsville’s Kindan Dawson (3) looks to take the ball up the floor during Thursday’s game against Wilson.

 JUSTIN DRIGGERS / MORNING NEWS

Hartsville High’s girls basketball team couldn’t hold off a determined group of players from Wilson High School Thursday night.

The Lady Foxes led by four with 1:19 left in the game. Hartsville (13-11, 6-5) were up 41-35 late in the fourth when Wilson went on a scoring binge. They Tigers outscored Hartsville 11-2 the rest of the way to capture a 46-43 win at Hartsville.

Wilson’s coach Jessica Gerald’s brother, Jarod, a former star at Mullins High School, was killed Sunday in an automobile accident in Texas. Gerald was not with the team Thursday night, but the players certainly held the coach in their hearts.

Sophomore guard led Wilson with 17 points.

Kindan Dawson led Hartsville with 18 points. Olivia Martin added 10 points.

The Lady Foxes went 2-2 between Jan. 27 and Feb. 3.

Hartsville posted wins over Myrtle Beach and Darlington, but lost to South Florence and Wilson.

Hartsville 47, Myrtle Beach 39

Hartsville went to Myrtle Beach on Jan. 27 and posted an 8-point victory.

The Lady Foxes led 26-16 at the half. Myrtle Beach outscored Hartsville 15-4 in the third. The Lady Foxes outscored Myrtle Beach 17-8 in the final period to post the eight-point win.

Martin led the Hartsville scoring with 13 points. Dawson added 10 points.

South Florence 45, Hartsville 39

The Lady Foxes led No. 6 South Florence 18-17 at the half, but couldn’t pull off a victory on the road.

South Florence outscored Hartsville 31-21 in the final two periods to capture the six-point victory.

Tatiana Fisher led the Hartsville scoring with 10 points. Dawson added 7.

Hartsville 48, Darlington 37

The Lady Foxes outscored Darlington 17-6 in the second quarter to post a 29-17 lead at the half. They took a 43-27 advantage into the final period.

Hartsville won 48-37 on Feb. 2 in their final regular season home game.

Dawson scored 15 to pace the Lady Foxes. Autumn Kind finished with 10 points.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Florence Four board chair, vice chair file suit against South Carolina Department of Education
Local News

Florence Four board chair, vice chair file suit against South Carolina Department of Education

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. – The Florence Four Board of Trustees continues to try to stop or slow down the planned consolidation of the district into Florence One Schools and the closure of the district's middle and high schools. Board Chairwoman Lillie Mae Joe and Vice Chairman Derrick Echols filed a lawsuit Tuesday alleging that the South Carolina Department of Education failed to follow the law regarding school district consolidation and that the board is owed backpay. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert