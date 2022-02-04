Hartsville girls go 2-2 since since Jan. 27

Hartsville High’s girls basketball team couldn’t hold off a determined group of players from Wilson High School Thursday night.
The Lady Foxes led by four with 1:19 left in the game. Hartsville (13-11, 6-5) were up 41-35 late in the fourth when Wilson went on a scoring binge. They Tigers outscored Hartsville 11-2 the rest of the way to capture a 46-43 win at Hartsville.
Wilson’s coach Jessica Gerald’s brother, Jarod, a former star at Mullins High School, was killed Sunday in an automobile accident in Texas. Gerald was not with the team Thursday night, but the players certainly held the coach in their hearts.
Sophomore guard led Wilson with 17 points.
Kindan Dawson led Hartsville with 18 points. Olivia Martin added 10 points.
The Lady Foxes went 2-2 between Jan. 27 and Feb. 3.
Hartsville posted wins over Myrtle Beach and Darlington, but lost to South Florence and Wilson.
Hartsville 47, Myrtle Beach 39
Hartsville went to Myrtle Beach on Jan. 27 and posted an 8-point victory.
The Lady Foxes led 26-16 at the half. Myrtle Beach outscored Hartsville 15-4 in the third. The Lady Foxes outscored Myrtle Beach 17-8 in the final period to post the eight-point win.
Martin led the Hartsville scoring with 13 points. Dawson added 10 points.
South Florence 45, Hartsville 39
The Lady Foxes led No. 6 South Florence 18-17 at the half, but couldn’t pull off a victory on the road.
South Florence outscored Hartsville 31-21 in the final two periods to capture the six-point victory.
Tatiana Fisher led the Hartsville scoring with 10 points. Dawson added 7.
Hartsville 48, Darlington 37
The Lady Foxes outscored Darlington 17-6 in the second quarter to post a 29-17 lead at the half. They took a 43-27 advantage into the final period.
Hartsville won 48-37 on Feb. 2 in their final regular season home game.
Dawson scored 15 to pace the Lady Foxes. Autumn Kind finished with 10 points.