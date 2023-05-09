HARTSVILLE, S.C. -- Hartsville scored 13 runs in the first inning, rolling to a 16-3 win over May River in Tuesday's round of the Class 4A playoffs. The Red Foxes play Thursday at Lugoff-Elgin with the winner traveling to South Florence for Saturday's bracket final.

After falling behind 1-0 in the top of the first, Hartsville's bats connected while the Red Foxes took advantage of May River miscues.

Run-scoring singles by Avarie Easters and Abbey Byrd put Hartsville (15-8) up for good with a 3-1 advantage. After EmmaKate Hudson was hit by a pitch and Jamarriah Pendergrass hit a sacrifice fly to make it 5-1, a Carter Shumate single made it 6-1.

But the Red Foxes were far from done when Myah Harvey added an RBI single. Then, a short time later, Trinity Davis blasted a grand slam over the center-field fence to make it 11-1.

Byrd added another run-scoring single, and Pendergrass added an RBI groundout before the Sharks escaped the inning.

Davis added a sacrifice fly in the second, and pinch-hitter Aliyah Smith hit a two-run homer in the fourth.

Winning pitcher Allie Bailey was the winning pitcher.

WILL BE UPDATED