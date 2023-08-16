HARTSVILLE, S.C. – Been There and Done That. Those could be fitting nicknames for Michael Webb and Duane Cassidy, who combined have more than a century of service with the Hartsville Fire Department.

Both Webb and Cassidy have recently surpassed the 50-year milestone in their firefighting careers. Cassidy, 71, began his career as a firefighter in 1972. Webb, 69, joined the department a year later. Over the years they have answered the call and responded to thousands of fires, both large and small.

"I lost count years ago," Cassidy admitted. "There have been so many."

And yes, they've even rescued a few cats out of trees.

"It's not just an old wives tale or something you see on television," said Webb.

Both said they feel very blessed to serve the community in the manner they have for such a long time. Both also admit that retirement is not far off.

"These old bones simply can't do what they used to do," said Cassidy. "It's time for the younger guys to do their part,"

Different Paths

"Duane Cassidy and Michael Webb have been and are valuable assets to the Hartsville Fire Dept.," said Hartsville Fire Chief Jeff¬ Burr. "Their heart and dedication and hunger for the job show great service to their peers and to the Citizens of Hartsville."

Webb and Cassidy took different paths to becoming firefighters. Webb's call was more genetic, while Cassidy's call began as an opportunity to make a little more money.

"My grandfather, William Reuben Webb, was a career firefighter in Hartsville, and my daddy, McKinnon 'Mac' Webb, followed in his footsteps," said Webb. "I guess it just ran in my blood."

Webb said he can remember responding to fires with his father while still a youngster.

"I was at fires long before I got on with the fire department," said Webb. "As a kid I was straightening out hoses on the outside of the scene. I grew up around the firehouse with all the firefighters, so being a firefighter wasn't really a matter of choice. It was kind of what I was born to do."

For Cassidy, his decision to become a firefighter boiled down to making more money. The job then grew on him and he chose to make it his career.

"My father, Blease Cassidy, was a police officer in Hartsville," said Cassidy. 'He didn't want me to get into law enforcement, but he knew there was a job opening at the fire department and he encouraged me to apply. I was working in textiles at the time and not making a lot of money. I applied at the fire department because I knew I would make more money. They hired me and all these years later I'm still here."

Cassidy retired as a career fighter 30 years ago and has since served as a volunteer. He was an assistant chief with the department when he retired in 2003. In June, Cassidy was inducted in the S.C. State Firefighters Association Hall of Fame.

"That was quite an honor," said Cassidy.

Webb's entire career with the fire department has been as a volunteer. He said he has been through "pretty much all the training any other firefighter would go through" and over the years has fulfilled every duty expected of firefighter.

"You are trained to do everything," said Webb. "There's a Firefighter 1 course and Firefighter 2 course. I've taken them three times each."

Memorable Calls

Both Webb and Cassidy admit there are a few fires they have responded to that stand out more than others.

"For me, my first fire will always be one I remember," said Cassidy. "It was just an ordinary house fire, but I can vividly remember screaming through town on the truck with the siren going. It felt like we were going 1,000 miles an hour. It sure felt like it to me at the time."

Webb said he has responded twice to fires at Emmanuel Baptist Church.

Both said they will never forget the fire at the Agrium Rainbow fertilizer plant in 2011.

"It was such a big fire," said Webb. "Dozens of departments responded and it took us all night to get it under control. We had to monitor it for days. We knew going in that there were explosive material inside and the buildings were old, wooden structures that could go up like tinder. It was very dangerous."

Cassidy recalled a house fire on 2013 in which four young children died.

"Anytime there is a loss of life, it's hard," said Cassidy, "and when its small children it's even worse."

He said memories of that fire sometimes still haunt him.

"You try to keep it in the back of your mind, but it never goes away," he said

Over The Years

Much has changed since Webb and Cassidy first donned their turnout gear.

One big change has been the increase in personnel, said Cassidy. "Back then we had two-man shifts of 24-on and 24-o¬ . Now there are four on a shift and you work 48 on and 48 off¬. It makes a big difference."

Webb said that there have been an untold number of changes and improvements in equipment and techniques. The changes have made responding to fires both faster and safer.

Another important change Cassidy said is the counseling services now offered to firefighters.

"Back in the day you had to rely on your family and friends to help you cope and deal with anything that troubled you," he said.

Job Well Done

When asked what has kept them fighting fires for half a century, both Webb and Cassidy said it was service to the community as well the camaraderie and brotherhood they have grown their fellow firefighters.

"I think for me it also the sense of excitement," admitted Cassidy.

Both said they realize that their service to the fire department is coming to a close. Cassidy and his longtime friend, Mary Cassidy, have children and grandchildren with whom they plan to spend more time with once he retires. Webb and his wife, Renee, plan to do the same with their family.

Both Webb and Cassidy say they feel very grateful and blessed to have had such long careers.

"It's been an honor," said Webb.