Hartsville wrestlers claim Region 6-4A crown
Hartsville wrestlers claim Region 6-4A crown

Hartsville's Robert Williams (top) battles South Florence wrestler Trokel Prew in the 182-pound bout on Feb. 19 at Hartsville High School. Williams won by decision. Hartsville defeated South Florence 57-15 to win the Region 6-4A title.

 Caleb Reeves Special to the Hartsville Messenger

Staff Reports

Hartsville High School’s wrestling team recorded five pins in a 57-15 win over South Florence on Feb. 19 at home.

The victory clinched the Region 6-4A title for the Red Foxes.

The Hartsville wrestlers who won by pins were Zach Lynch (132 pounds), Logan Berger (160 pounds) Jude Yates (170 pounds) Jackson Chavis (225 pounds) and Darren Haney (113 pounds).

Hartsville wrestlers Bennett Merion (138 pounds), Kimball More (152 pounds), Robert Williamson (182 pounds) Josh Mullins (195 pounds), Riley Flowers (106 pounds) and Bobby Hall (120 pounds) all won their bouts against South Florence wrestlers.

