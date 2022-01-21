Hartsville wrestlers claim Region 6-4A crown

Staff Reports
Hartsville High School’s wrestling team recorded five pins in a 57-15 win over South Florence on Feb. 19 at home.
The victory clinched the Region 6-4A title for the Red Foxes.
The Hartsville wrestlers who won by pins were Zach Lynch (132 pounds), Logan Berger (160 pounds) Jude Yates (170 pounds) Jackson Chavis (225 pounds) and Darren Haney (113 pounds).
Hartsville wrestlers Bennett Merion (138 pounds), Kimball More (152 pounds), Robert Williamson (182 pounds) Josh Mullins (195 pounds), Riley Flowers (106 pounds) and Bobby Hall (120 pounds) all won their bouts against South Florence wrestlers.