Healthy Living Hartsville: Healthy ways to keep New Year's resolutions

The best way to achieve this goal is to make sure the activities that you are doing are something that you enjoy. If that’s signing up for a gym class, learning to dance, or going on a relaxing bike ride then you do you! Just like with a food log you can also keep a fitness journal or activity log. Some smart watches even act as a fitness tracker and will record the duration of your exercise.

If you are just starting to exercise for the first time in a while and 150 minutes is too much to start with, it's OK!

Make it your goal to work your way up to 150 minutes of exercise a week. I’ve seen a few New Year’s resolutions as “sit less and move more.” Your health can improve simply by being less sedentary. Moving around more during your day is a great stepping stone for becoming more active. The more you move the easier achieving 150 minutes of exercise a week will be.

You can also use your New Year’s resolution to focus more on your mental health.