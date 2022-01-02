Healthy Living Hartsville: Healthy ways to keep New Year's resolutions

The new year is finally here, and you know what that means, it’s time for a New Year's resolution!
It is very common for people to start strong with a New Year’s resolution but to forget about it within a few weeks or months. So, what are some healthy ways to go about New Year’s resolutions? And most importantly, what are some realistic ways that you can attain them?
One of the most common New Year's resolutions is to lose weight. When working on weight loss you should strive to lose approximately 1to 2 pounds a week. By striving to lose 1-2 pounds a week you can lose weight safely. The best way to lose weight would be to combine a healthy diet with exercise.
One way to hold yourself accountable is to keep a food journal. This will let you physically see the amount of food and how much food you are consuming each day. Food logs can even be kept electronically on a variety of apps. You can also set a realistic weight loss goal for yourself at the beginning of the year.
Another popular New Year’s resolution is to start exercising.
So many people will join a gym at the start of the year in January but will either discontinue their membership or just stop going a few months into the new year. It is recommended that adults have approximately 150 minutes of moderate intensity exercise a week. This activity can be as simple as going for a brisk walk, dancing, playing tennis or a light bike ride.
The best way to achieve this goal is to make sure the activities that you are doing are something that you enjoy. If that’s signing up for a gym class, learning to dance, or going on a relaxing bike ride then you do you! Just like with a food log you can also keep a fitness journal or activity log. Some smart watches even act as a fitness tracker and will record the duration of your exercise.
If you are just starting to exercise for the first time in a while and 150 minutes is too much to start with, it's OK!
Make it your goal to work your way up to 150 minutes of exercise a week. I’ve seen a few New Year’s resolutions as “sit less and move more.” Your health can improve simply by being less sedentary. Moving around more during your day is a great stepping stone for becoming more active. The more you move the easier achieving 150 minutes of exercise a week will be.
You can also use your New Year’s resolution to focus more on your mental health.
A way to do this would be choosing to give yourself more “me time” in the upcoming year. Taking time to yourself is not selfish and everyone needs a little time to themselves. If you are busy with work or other aspects of life this can be difficult to maintain, and you might need to plan your “me time” in advance. However, taking even just an hour a week to yourself is worth it.
Ideas for this could be something as simple as seeing a movie or taking a bubble bath once a week. You can even take a day once a week where you go to bed earlier. Just taking some time to yourself can decrease your stress and improve your mental wellbeing.
Coming up with a New Year’s resolution is the easy part. The hard part is making sure that it is something you are willing to do and able to make happen. For the best chance at success, make it fun and enjoyable. That will make it that much easier to attain.
Happy New Year!