Hearing-impaired services return to Florence One Schools after more than 30 years

FLORENCE, S.C. – For the first time in decades, Florence One Schools is offering services to students who are deaf.
Previously, students who were deaf attended school in Darlington County through Project SHARE (Serving Handicapped Through Associated Regional Efforts), even when they were zoned for Florence One.
Audiologist Susan Wentzel started with Florence 1 Schools in October 2020 after working for 26 years in the medical field in the ENT (Ear, Nose and Throat) setting. With Wentzel on board, Florence One now is one of only 19 districts out of the 85 in South Carolina with an audiologist.
Wentzel said that she will be involved in the district in a variety of ways, including classroom evaluations, participating in IEP meetings and performing hearing evaluations using an audiometric sound booth purchased from Duke University and housed at The Child Development Center at Woods Road.
“Basically, I begin with hearing screenings to see if students can pass that,” Wentzel said. “If they don’t pass, they are rescreened. If they fail a second screening, then I will do a full hearing evaluation to make sure that the screening is accurate and to get a better understanding of what might be going on.”
Preschool-aged students will visit Wentzel to help determine if they are eligible for services through the district even before they start kindergarten.
“Preschool students are more difficult to test because of their age, but once we get all of the audiometric equipment, we’ll be able to test them so they can start receiving services,” Wentzel said. “If a student is diagnosed during an evaluation or screening, I’ll be able to tell if there is a middle ear issue and refer them to their pediatrician or an ENT physician. It will be very helpful for families to have that referral system going once everything is up and running.”
Along with testing, Wentzel will be able to service hearing aids that students may be using.
“The other day, I received a call because a student’s hearing aids weren’t working and they weren’t using them in class,” Wentzel said. “I was able to go out and work on the hearing aids and get them working again so the student could use them in class.
“I can’t service cochlear implants, because you have to have special equipment for that, however, I can do a test to make sure they are functioning. I also implement FM systems for teachers to wear. FM systems improve the listening ability in the classroom for deaf and hard-of-hearing students. We have implemented several of those this year, and we have trained the teachers how to use them.”
South Florence parent Jennifer Nichol said she was thrilled when she learned that Florence One was looking into moving these services back into the district.
“My son Gage started school when he turned 3, and he was in Darlington County School District ever since then,” Nichol said. “It was kind of rough because my other two children are normal hearing children, so they have always attended school in Florence One. Having Gage finally be able to attend Florence One has been the best thing ever.”
Nichol said the social aspect of attending school in another district was the hardest part for her family.
“Our biggest struggle with Gage being in Darlington schools, especially as he got older, is that he wasn’t able to attend after-school things or go to dances and things like that because we just couldn’t drive back and forth all the time. He never really got to do the things that other students did,” Nichol said.
“I always wished that there was a program in Florence so that if there was an after-school activity that he wanted to do, he could. When Brian Denny (assistant superintendent of exceptional children) initially contacted me last school year and said that they were looking into this, I said that we would definitely take part in it.”
Nichol said that having all three of her children in Florence One has been great.
“Now, Gage not only gets to go to high school with his big sister but he gets to be in school in Florence with kids that he knows and he has loved it,” Nichol said. “There were times when he was in Darlington that he would come home and complain about little things, but he hasn’t done that once since he’s been in Florence.”
This school year, Florence One began contracting with a virtual interpreter service. Both in-person and virtual students are able to have an interpreter during class time simply by logging on to their Chromebooks.
Brian said he is so happy that Florence One was able to bring these services back into the district.
“These students have been our students all along, and there is no reason for them to attend school in another district simply because of a hearing deficit,” Denny said. “We are so pleased that they are now able to be in our classrooms and taking full advantage of all of the opportunities that we offer.”