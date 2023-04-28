Heather Cooper has enjoyed caring for patients as a nurse for 12 years and joined the McLeod Health Loris team in 2019. She received her Licensed Practical Nurse and Registered Nurse degrees from Horry-Georgetown Technical College and her Bachelor of Science in Nursing through Grand Canyon University.

Heather says she chose to become a nurse due to her own childhood experiences. “I was sick a lot as a child, and every nurse I can remember was always loving, kind, strong and compassionate. It didn't matter what surgery I went through; I always had a nurse who helped me feel better about having to go to the back without my mom.”

Heather also credits teachers who helped inspire her to go into healthcare. “My high school health sciences teacher and Health Occupations Students of America leader, Mrs. Janet Hodge, really started the ball rolling. I graduated high school as a Certified Nursing Assistant thanks to her leadership through school. Then, during the nursing program at Horry-Georgetown Technical College, Mrs. Paula McNelis-Dutton and Mrs. Lorraine Aldridge were the teachers who inspired me to continue and not give up.”

Heather’s mom was also instrumental in helping her through training. “During my time in school, I lost my dad. The only reason I was able to continue in the program was because of my mom. She kept me going and encouraged me through all of it.”

Heather currently works in the McLeod Health Loris Intensive Care Unit. While studying to be a nurse, she was placed in an ICU setting with a preceptor who showed her how diverse working in the ICU can be. “My preceptor, Emilio, was the reason I fell in love with the ICU. I like that there is always something new to learn - it may be a new procedure or a new way that old medication is being used. You never know what you will learn each day at work. I also love the teamwork this department provides. The nurses here have your back no matter what. We are a family here.” Heather received the McLeod Healthcare Hero award in 2021.

“The most fulfilling thing about working as a nurse is being able to make a difference in someone's life,” says Heather. “I find my purpose in empowering families and patients to be able to care for themselves despite their diagnosis. I do my best to show God's love and kindness to all patients. I love working at the McLeod Loris ICU, and I love the family I have here with them.”