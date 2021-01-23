HENRY BADIE: Help in times of trouble

“God is our refuge and strength, always ready to help in times of trouble.”

Psalms 46:1 (NLT)

Today, we are faced with so many trials and troubles from seemingly all directions. We are experiencing times of personal, physical and political issues. There’s even a deadly pandemic that threatens mankind’s very existence.

In the book of Job, chapter 14, verse 1, it says; "Man that is born of a woman is but of a few days, and full of trouble." All too often whenever we get into trouble, we seriously look for a solution or way out of the pain and suffering that trouble brings.

It is said that the 46th Psalm is known as “Zion’s Battle Song” and is the basis for Martin Luther’s famous hymn, “A Mighty Fortress is our God,” which is a song of Reformation. History has proved and shown us that trouble is often associated with battle and reformation. Trouble means to agitate, disturb, mistreat, oppress and worry, whether mentally or spiritually. However, we can take heart through hope in the scripture lesson for today that says we can have a very present help when trouble come into our lives.