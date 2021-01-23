HENRY BADIE: Help in times of trouble

“God is our refuge and strength, always ready to help in times of trouble.”
Psalms 46:1 (NLT)
Today, we are faced with so many trials and troubles from seemingly all directions. We are experiencing times of personal, physical and political issues. There’s even a deadly pandemic that threatens mankind’s very existence.
In the book of Job, chapter 14, verse 1, it says; "Man that is born of a woman is but of a few days, and full of trouble." All too often whenever we get into trouble, we seriously look for a solution or way out of the pain and suffering that trouble brings.
It is said that the 46th Psalm is known as “Zion’s Battle Song” and is the basis for Martin Luther’s famous hymn, “A Mighty Fortress is our God,” which is a song of Reformation. History has proved and shown us that trouble is often associated with battle and reformation. Trouble means to agitate, disturb, mistreat, oppress and worry, whether mentally or spiritually. However, we can take heart through hope in the scripture lesson for today that says we can have a very present help when trouble come into our lives.
In the next four verses, 2 through 5, we are told that some of the most powerful elements of this world, earth, mountains and seas, may bring fear and uncertainty. Frequently, fear is associated with distress and trouble. Our help can be found in the writers’ words, which say: "Therefore will not we fear, though the earth be removed, and though the mountains be carried into the midst of the sea. Though the waters thereof roar and be troubled, though the mountains shake with the swelling thereof. There is a river, the streams whereof shall make glad the city of God, the holy place of the tabernacles of the most High. God is in the midst of her; she shall not be moved: God shall help her, and that right early.” (KJV)
Verse 7 assures us that “The Lord of hosts is with us; the God of Jacob is our refuge.” This is a place of shelter or protection from danger or distress. It is a place that provides shelter and something to which we have a remedy in difficulty or in other words, trouble. The author of this psalm wants to reassure us that God is here for us in time of trouble by repeating this verse again in the last line of verse 11.
In our key verse, which says, “God is our refuge and strength," strength is defined as the quality or state of being strong. It’s the capacity for exertion, endurance, toughness and the power to resist force. Verse 10 tells us: “Be still and know that I am God; I will be exalted among the heathen; I will be exalted in the earth.” I realized that being still in times of trouble seems hard and sometimes impossible to do. However, the more we acknowledge and recognize that God is strong enough to help us anyhow, anytime and anywhere.
Finally, it is in these difficult times that I often remember and sing the words of a song that goes: “All of my strength and all of my help comes from The Lord.” Therefore, in these unprecedented times of trouble, we encourage you to find the needed help through sincere prayer and His word.
Let blessings, peace and safety be yours now and forever.
Henry Badie Jr., the associate minister of Pentecostal Temple Church of God in Christ in Florence, is a member of the Morning News’ Faith & Values Advisory Board. Contact him and other board members at fvboard@florencenews.com.