HENRY BADIE: The importance of having a strong foundation

“If the foundations be destroyed, What can the righteous do?” Psalm 11:3 (KJV) A couple of months ago, our nation was reminded of the total destruction of the World Trade Center, also known as the Twin Towers, in New York City. It was the 20th anniversary of one of the most tragic days in our nation’s history. As I watched and listened to the many solemn acknowledgements and reflections of the thousands that lost their lives that awful day, I remembered the day my brother and I stood on top of the South Tower over 41 years ago. During the Thanksgiving season 2001, just a few months after that dastardly attack on our nation, I returned to the site of that destruction and saw the rubble and smoke from a building I once stood on top of. I felt dismay and hurt seeing the building(s) that once represented one of society’s major foundations of commerce and trade. Two weeks ago, my same brother and our wives went to see and tour the new One World Center. He was celebrating his 65th birthday and wanted to once again experience the thrill we had on our trip in 1980. As we toured the building, I marveled at the information we were told about how deep a foundation the building needed to have to hold up such a tremendous structure. We were told that this 102-floor structure had to have at least half that many floors as its foundation. Wow, let tell you it is an awesome and magnificent sight to behold. In today’s lesson, I would like to highlight two words: “foundations” and “righteousness.” First, foundation is defined as a basis (principle) upon which something stands and is supported. The New World Center stands today based on the bedrock and the many different materials that make up the foundation. Tons of concrete, sand, steel, rebar and other strong materials are crucial to support the floors above this structure built on a firm foundation. The value and integrity of the materials used in forming the buildings base are very important in its strength to stand erect. Therefore, anything that destroys the foundation brings down the structure that stands on it. The latter part of our lesson verse ends by asking the question – “what can the righteous do?” In order to answer this question we should understand the definition of righteousness. Webster’s defines it as “acting in accord with divine or moral law: free from guilt or sin.” The Bible says in Proverbs 14:34 that, “Righteousness exalts a nation, but sin condemns any people.”(NIV) Today, in our current society, the determination to be, do and live right appears to be decaying and being destroyed. Malice, mayhem and murder has replaced remorse, repentance and respect for life. Talking right and being right, often in our own eyes, is not enough. Doing that which is right according to God’s word is the most important way of a building on a strong and lasting foundation. I believe that “doing the right thing” is the solution and should be based on our personal relationship with Him and not just on our religious affiliation or reformation. Finally, we remember that there once stood two awesome towers in New York City. In a matter of a few minutes, they were destroyed to their foundations by a group of radical terrorists. Now in that skyline stands the new One World Center. The designing, planning, labor and materials needed to build this structure began with ensuring that it was built on a firm foundation using the proper materials. My faith and values that God has taught me is that He is the ultimate designer and planner and we are the laborers that need to use the right materials, such as; love, joy, peace and understanding towards our fellow man. This is important in building on a strong and lasting foundation.