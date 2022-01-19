Highland Park UMC supports Help 4 Kids

As chair of the Mission Committee, I have seen firsthand Highland Park United Methodist Church’s involvement in Help 4 Kids.
When it comes to external missions, no organization benefits more from the time, talent and treasure of Highland Park Members that Help 4 Kids.
Our Asbury Sunday School Class packs bags weekly and conducts food drives frequently at the church. Our Vacation Bible School held a boys versus girls food drive competition collecting over 3,000 food items this summer. Our Weekday Children’s Ministries did food drive also collecting thousands of food items.
Participation at Help 4 Kids is multi-generational. Our Children’s Ministry annually holds a Kids’ Quest, in which elementary-school-age children packed over 400 bags one Sunday afternoon.
One focus of Highland Park’s Mission Committee is to match the power of people with the power of Highland Parks purse. The church holds special offerings including a Super Bowl offering and Christmas offering. The Mission Committee provided a challenge grant for the Kids’ Quest at $1 per bag packed, and our committee supports Help 4 Kids with an offering from the church budget. We are proud to have two church members serve on their board.
I have seen firsthand the Christian love displayed by the faithful at Highland Park in their support of Help 4 Kids, but one thing resonated with me more than ever. I distinctly remember a Help 4 Kids representative talk about how the program is geared for the kids. Products are in single serve, pull-tab cans like the Vienna sausage or a can of ravioli.
The logic behind that was the kids can prepare it themselves. They told us that the bags are discreetly provided to the kids to be put in their backpacks on Friday to go home, and some kids secret the food in their bedroom because it may be the only food they get for a weekend.
While you hear these stories, and say that it can’t be true, but it is. Last year my wife and I had an opportunity to foster two children. They came home with the Help 4 Kids bags, and it was two weeks before we found out they were receiving the bags, we found the bags in their room, inside the closet.
Think about that. Now reread the last few sentences. God bless Help 4 Kids and the work they do. Highland Park UMC is proud to support them.