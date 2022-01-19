Highland Park UMC supports Help 4 Kids

As chair of the Mission Committee, I have seen firsthand Highland Park United Methodist Church’s involvement in Help 4 Kids.

When it comes to external missions, no organization benefits more from the time, talent and treasure of Highland Park Members that Help 4 Kids.

Our Asbury Sunday School Class packs bags weekly and conducts food drives frequently at the church. Our Vacation Bible School held a boys versus girls food drive competition collecting over 3,000 food items this summer. Our Weekday Children’s Ministries did food drive also collecting thousands of food items.

Participation at Help 4 Kids is multi-generational. Our Children’s Ministry annually holds a Kids’ Quest, in which elementary-school-age children packed over 400 bags one Sunday afternoon.

One focus of Highland Park’s Mission Committee is to match the power of people with the power of Highland Parks purse. The church holds special offerings including a Super Bowl offering and Christmas offering. The Mission Committee provided a challenge grant for the Kids’ Quest at $1 per bag packed, and our committee supports Help 4 Kids with an offering from the church budget. We are proud to have two church members serve on their board.