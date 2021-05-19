Holiday host ready to ban brother from festivities

Dear Abby: I am 35, and my boyfriend is 31. We met at work and moved in together. It has been five years now and still no proposal. I thought we were on the same page, but he just purchased a brand-new muscle car and is only concerned about that, buying new sneakers (he has a sneaker obsession) and making more money. I currently share a rental lease with him and am considering going my separate way in three months, mainly because he is complacent and our relationship has become stagnant. It is going nowhere. Please help.

— HOPED FOR MORE IN PENNSYLVANIA

Dear Hoped For More: Getting to know someone takes time. Be glad you have realized this man isn’t husband material before you wasted more time waiting for him to mature. Hang in there until the lease is up, then move resolutely on, parting I hope, as “friends.”

Dear Abby: I have been married to my best friend since I was 15. I am now 50. I have never had an orgasm. I want to experience one so badly that I am willing to cheat. We have talked about our sex life, and how it has not been satisfying for me. Please tell me what I can do.

— MISSING IT IN INDIANA

Dear Missing: Before looking for sexual fulfillment outside your marriage, you and your husband should ask your doctor for a referral to a sex therapist. You both married very young, and he may never have learned how to please a woman. This does not mean he isn’t capable of learning. Frankly, because you have never experienced an orgasm, YOU may need some coaching or some “pointers.”

