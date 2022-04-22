Tags
FLORENCE, S.C. -- There is a tool out there that allows pulmonologists to get up close and personal -- really up close and very personal -- with a patient's lungs in the name of finding cancer early and saving that patient's life.
Police have arrested a 22-year-old male in connection with a shooting that left 14 people injured at a shopping mall in South Carolina’s capital.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- An East Palmetto Street eyesore is one step closer to being gone and replaced with an expanded Levy Park thanks to a partnership between Florence, the Drs. Bruce & Lee Foundation and McLeod Health.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence Fire Department Thursday afternoon handled two traditional tasks to mark the official opening of the newly relocated Station No. 4 -- named after Chief Ben Dozier -- and the placing in service of the new Engine 141.
FLORENCE – The Autism Resource Center of the Pee Dee, which opened in April 25, 2017, under All 4 Autism, has relocated to North Dargan Street…
DARLINGTON, S.C. — A Batesville, South Carolina man was killed when the sports utility vehicle he was driving collided with a Darlington Count…
Authorities in South Carolina say they are investigating an early morning shooting at a club in Hampton County that is the third mass shooting over the Easter weekend, the second in South Carolina.
Lake View 8, West Florence 6
FLORENCE, S.C. — A federal grand jury in Florence returned an indictment in connection with drug-related charges against two former correctional officers with the South Carolina Department of Corrections.
A federal judge voided the national mask mandate covering airplanes and other public transit as exceeding the authority of U.S. health officials.
