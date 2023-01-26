Holocaust Remembrance led by son of Holocaust survivor reminds us of the horrors

The Holocaust survivor’s son presented his mother’s story of survival at the Francis Marion University Holocaust Remembrance Program.

This program was held Tuesday, Jan 25 in the Thomason Auditorium, located in the Lee Nursing Building by Hal Wagner, who came to the United States at just two-years-old.

“You enter into the camps through the gate, and you leave by the chimney of the crematorium. No one believed we would survive,” said Joyce Wagner in a video tape from 25 years ago.

This tape was shown to the audience by her son, Hal Wagner. He spoke of his mother’s legacy, her struggles, and how she is his one true hero.

“She never stopped believing in God, even after surviving such a horrific experience, she never thought He didn’t love her,” said Hal.

Her life began 100 years ago, in Poland on September 20, 1922. She was only 17-years-old when the Nazis invaded her country.

“We were overcrowded and there was so little to eat in the Camps. I was in Auschwitz, ten people slept in every bunk. Many died of starvation and disease, my sister (who was in Auschwitz with her) passed at 15 from the fever,” said Joyce.

She spoke of the horror that entailed, the treatment of herself and her peers, and how she was the only one in her family of 11 that survived the Holocaust.

“Auschwitz was a working human extermination camp, when I arrived, my name changed to the number they tattooed on my arm.. 57779 with an upside down triangle under it,” said Joyce.

Joyce was moved from Auschwitz to an area in Russia, and was then liberated by the Russians on May 8, 1945.

Hal wanted to share her story and remind our society that this happened to the Jews, but it could have happened to anyone, to any race.

“If there is one lesson I learned from my mother, it is that when times are tough, and it seems like you aren’t hitting your goal, I think if my mom could do what she did, and survive, then I can do anything,” said Hal.

Ten to 20 years down the road, he hopes to keep sharing his mother’s story, and to keep reminding others of how terrible the Holocaust was and to keep it from happening again.