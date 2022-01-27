 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HopeHealth honors Dr. Joseph Hoyle
HopeHealth honors Dr. Joseph Hoyle

Dr. Joseph Hoyle | Yvonne Van Camp Award

Mark Warrin, left, associate vice president of physician services, presents the Yvonne Van Camp award for Pain Management integration to Dr. Joseph Hoyle.

 Grayson Markle

FLORENCE, S.C. — Dr. Joseph Hoyle was named the 2021 recipient of the HopeHealth Yvonne Van Camp Quality Improvement Award in recognition of his work in family medicine.

Each year, HopeHealth recognizes a provider who demonstrates dedication to a program, and goes above job requirements to help the organization achieve excellence through quality improvement efforts.

“Dr. Hoyle is often the ‘guinea pig’ for new programs and workflows and is willing to participate in pilot projects,” said Dr. Edward Behling, chief medical officer. “He is recognized by the quality team and clinical administration for his outside-the-box thinking. Hoyle has worked tirelessly to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of the integrated model of care at HopeHealth.”

According to his colleagues, Hoyle shares ideas and constructive criticism with physician services and the administrative team, but always with a proposed solution to the issue at hand.

Hoyle serves as a trustee for the South Carolina Medical Association, is active in the Florence County Medical Society, and has been a strong advocate for family medicine and community health centers at the legislative level and in the community.

The award is named for Yvonne Van Camp, who worked at HopeHealth in multiple capacities for 15 years and retired in December 2019. She served as director of quality and had passion for continuous quality improvement.

HopeHealth is a nonprofit leader in providing affordable, expert primary and specialty health care services for all ages in Aiken, Florence, Clarendon, Orangeburg, and Williamsburg counties. To become a patient, call 843-667-9414 or visit hope-health.org.

