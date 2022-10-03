HopeHealth receives six quality awards

FLORENCE — HopeHealth was the recipient of six Community Health Center Quality Recognition awards from the Health Resources & Services Administration.

These badges recognize health center program awardees that have made notable quality improvements in areas of access, quality, health equity, health information technology, and COVID-19 public health emergency response. HopeHealth advanced from silver to gold in the Health Center Quality Leader badge, and earned three new badges this year: Access Enhancer, Health Disparities Reducer, and Addressing Social Risk Factors.

Health Center Quality Leader—GoldHopeHealth advanced from silver to gold status in this badge, given for achieving the best overall clinical quality measure performance among all health centers. Gold is the top 10 percent of all centers; silver, the top 11-20 percent; and bronze, the top 21-30 percent.

Advancing Health Information Technology for Quality (HIT)In order to earn this award, the health center must meet all criteria to optimize HIT services that advance telehealth, patient engagement, interoperability, and collection of social determinants of health to increase access to care and advance quality of care.

Patient Centered Medical Home RecognitionPatient Centered Medical Home recognition patient treatment is coordinated through a primary care physician to ensure the necessary care is provided when and where needed and in a manner the patient can understand. There are five core principles and functions provided by a PCMH: comprehensive care, a patient-centered approach, coordinated care, accessibility of services, and quality and safety.

Access EnhancerHopeHealth increased the total number of patients, as well as the number of patients who receive at least one comprehensive service (mental health, substance abuse, vision, dental, and/or enabling) by at least 5% during consecutive periods (2020 and 2021 UDS).

Health Disparities Reducer This award recognizes health centers that qualify for the Access Enhancer badge and met at least one of the following two criteria:

Demonstrate at least a 10 percentage point improvement in low birth weight, hypertension control, and/or uncontrolled diabetes CQMs during consecutive UDS reporting years (2020 and 2021 UDS) for at least one racial/ethnic group, while maintaining or improving the health center’s overall CQM performance from the previous reporting year

Meet the following benchmarks for all racial/ethnic groups served within the most recent UDS reporting year

Addressing Social Risk FactorsThis award recognizes health centers that are screening for social risk factors impacting patient health and are increasing access to enabling services. Health centers must meet the following two criteria: collect data on patient social risk factors, and increase the proportion of patients receiving enabling services between consecutive UDS reporting years.

Community health centers annually report a core set of information, including data on patient characteristics, services provided, clinical processes and health outcomes, patients’ use of services, staffing, costs, and revenues as part of a standardized reporting system known as the UDS. More information on the data can be found at data.hrsa.gov.

HopeHealth is a nonprofit leader in providing affordable, expert primary and specialty health care services for all ages in Florence, Aiken (Infectious Diseases), Clarendon, Orangeburg, and Williamsburg Counties. Our federally qualified health centers are the health care home of choice for nearly 60,000 patients. To become a patient, call 843-667-9414 or visit hope-health.org.