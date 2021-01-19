 Skip to main content
HopeHealth welcomes new nurse practitioner to Orangeburg
HopeHealth welcomes new nurse practitioner to Orangeburg

FLORENCE, S.C. – Brittany Hanes is a family nurse practitioner serving patients at HopeHealth in Orangeburg.

She earned a Master of Science in nursing, family nurse practitioner, and Bachelor of Science in nursing from South University in Columbia. She received an associate degree in nursing from Fortis College in Columbia.

Hanes completed her preceptorship for her nurse practitioner degree at HopeHealth in Orangeburg. She is a member of Sigma Theta Tau, American Academy of Nurse Practitioners, ANCC, South Carolina Nurses Association, and the American Nurse Practitioner Association. Hanes also volunteers at H.E.R. Shelters and health fairs and speaks English and Spanish.

HopeHealth is a nonprofit leader in providing affordable, expert health care and infectious diseases services for all ages in Aiken, Florence, Clarendon, Orangeburg, and Williamsburg Counties.

HopeHealth provider Brittany E. Hanes, FNP

 Grayson Markle
