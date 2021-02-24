At the announcement, Humphries said, “I am at a total loss for words. Thank you for seeing us in that light. I just think about some of the people who have received this award, and I am not sure we belong in that group.”

Carter and Kausler agreed that HopeHealth meets the standard.

Carter said one of the criteria for making a selection is that when the announcement is made people in the community say of course it’s them; it should be them.

“This year we got it right,” Carter said.

Founded 1991, Hope for the Pee Dee, now HopeHealth, was started as a grassroots HIV/AIDS support organization.

"I am thrilled that HopeHealth has been selected to receive this award, and I want to express my appreciation to Francis Marion, Dr. Fred Carter, and the Morning News (Don Kausler Jr.) for selecting our organization,” Humphries said. “Our success would not be possible without the dedication of our staff and other like-minded community partners who all want to make a difference in the communities we serve across the Pee Dee region."