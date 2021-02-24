FLORENCE – HopeHealth is the recipient of one of two 2021 Marion Medallions awards presented annually by Francis Marion University and the Morning News. The official presentation will be made on Feb. 26 at the FMU Performing Arts Center.
Earlier this month, representatives of FMU and the Morning News surprised HopeHealth chief executive officer Carl Humphries with the announcement of the Marion Medallion award.
Dr. Fred Carter, president of FMU, said that once a year the Morning News and FMU come together to give the Marion Medallion.
“This year we have elected to give the Marion Medallion to the 425 plus employees of HopeHealth,” Carter said. “We are doing this for a number of reasons. We are doing this in recognition, I think, of your vision for taking the organization from a small organization that worked to mitigate AIDS inside the community to one of the finest health providers in the Pee Dee region of South Carolina, while still maintaining the same passion and the same patient-oriented focus that you had from the very, very beginning.”
Carter said the award is being presented to HopeHealth because across the community you hear nothing but accolades about the responsiveness and responsibilities on the part of its physicians, nurses and staff.
Carter said he and Kausler have a deep appreciation for the way HopeHealth has kept down the cost of health care.
At the announcement, Humphries said, “I am at a total loss for words. Thank you for seeing us in that light. I just think about some of the people who have received this award, and I am not sure we belong in that group.”
Carter and Kausler agreed that HopeHealth meets the standard.
Carter said one of the criteria for making a selection is that when the announcement is made people in the community say of course it’s them; it should be them.
“This year we got it right,” Carter said.
Founded 1991, Hope for the Pee Dee, now HopeHealth, was started as a grassroots HIV/AIDS support organization.
"I am thrilled that HopeHealth has been selected to receive this award, and I want to express my appreciation to Francis Marion, Dr. Fred Carter, and the Morning News (Don Kausler Jr.) for selecting our organization,” Humphries said. “Our success would not be possible without the dedication of our staff and other like-minded community partners who all want to make a difference in the communities we serve across the Pee Dee region."
“As one of the first employees of HopeHealth (aka Hope for the Pee Dee), I can attest to the fact that from the very beginning, we have strived to provide quality care and support services to all, regardless of their insurance status or ability to pay,” said Deena Hilton, chief administrative officer and resident historian. “We want to provide a high level of customer service and quality care to all so that everyone who walks through our doors knows they are welcome, and that we are grateful that they chose HopeHealth to be their healthcare home.”
Ken Burgess, chief operating officer at HopeHealth, said 25 percent of those treated at HopeHealth don’t have the ability to pay for health care.
He said everyone who walks in the door, regardless of their ability to pay, is treated with the same compassion, care and respect.
He said some that seek help are eligible for assistance but don’t know how to go about signing up.
“We have people on staff to help them navigate the system,” He said.
Burgess said when HopeHealth began as Hope for the Pee Dee, an HIV service organization, it had only five or six employees.
Now HopeHealth employs more than 500 people.
He said their employees are like a family. They are passionate and caring.
“They go the extra mile to look after their patients,” Burgess said.
“I’ve been a patient of HopeHealth for more than 15 years,” said Kyle Gunter, president of FBI Construction. “They have always provided excellent care in a compassionate way that exemplifies a genuine love for people. HopeHealth serves patients that may not have the ability to pay and meets them where they are financially to provide the excellent medical care that they need.”
Jeanette Glenn, previous board member and former board chair at HopeHealth, has had a long association with the health care organization.
“I served on the board for a number of years and felt it an honor to do so,” Glenn said.
Glenn said one of the main focuses of HopeHealth is serving the community and meeting the needs of the community. Glenn said she had the privilege of seeing firsthand how HopeHealth tried to provide access to health care to everyone in the community, especially the underserved and those who didn’t have the means to afford health care. HopeHealth makes primary care easily accessible to all, she said.
“HopeHealth helps people to live longer, healthier lives,” Glenn said. “It has been in the forefront, leading the effort for a more healthy existence.”
She said HopeHealth provides health care from birth to old age.
“It meets the needs of the community where they are,” she said. “HopeHealth is led by individuals with a servant’s heart, whose goal is to help people live a better and healthier life.”
Glenn said HopeHealth is always providing health education to its patients and the community on topics such as diabetes and heart heath.
Glenn said HopeHealth has truly been an asset to not just the Florence community but throughout the state.
“It is absolutely, extremely worthy of the Marion Medallion award,” she said.
“They don’t do this to get awards; it is what they do — serve others,” Glenn said.
She said HopeHealth and its employees are always asking “how can we best serve the needs of all the community?”
“It has truly been an honor to be a part of its board and the organization,” Glenn said.
HopeHealth is dedicated to offering health care to everyone, she added.
Christi Epps is the former CEO of Long Drugs, which provides pharmacy services for many of HopeHealth’s patients. The pharmacy is onsite at HopeHealth in Florence at 360 N. Irby St.
Epps said she was associated with HopeHealth for 12 years.
“HopeHealth is amazing,” Epps said. She said it offers compassionate, patient-centered health care.
She said one thing that sets HopeHealth apart from many other health care providers is that it doesn’t turn anyone away regardless of their ability to pay for services. HopeHealth “absolutely provides the best care for everyone and treats them like they are family,” she said.
Burgess said HopeHealth provides diabetes and nutrition education, medical nutrition therapy/nutrition counseling. They provide one-on-one sessions for many different nutrition-related conditions such as weight management, high blood pressure, kidney disease and others.
He said the goal is to always strive to support the community and its health care. He said HopeHealth doctors, nurses and staff have a passion for caring for the well-being of the communities they serve.
“Wherever we are, we want to be part of the solution to health care,” Burgess said.
“HopeHealth is committed to excellence through service that exemplifies love for people and passion for their well-being," Burgess said. “That is who we are. That is our mission statement.”
Hilton said, “This year we celebrate our 30th anniversary. In looking back over all of our growth and changes, thinking of all the experiences I’ve had, one thing has remained constant. We have always strived to meet our community’s needs. I believe that is the primary catalyst to our expansion into other sites and services. I look forward to continuing this tradition in the next 30 years.”
HopeHealth provides integrated health services for more than 50,000 patients in areas surrounding Aiken, Clarendon, Florence, Orangeburg and Williamsburg counties. It was designated a federally qualified health center in 2007 to expand its services to include primary and pediatric care. In 2004, Hope for the Pee Dee was given a new name, HopeHealth Inc., which now has 552 employees spread over 14 locations (and another scheduled to open in late summer or early fall) with more than 90 providers covering primary care, pediatrics, dental care, chiropractic care, rheumatology, endocrinology, behavioral health, and psychiatry, pain management, substance use treatment, and women's health services.