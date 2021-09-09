Horoscopes

Explore your options regarding work and what you want to do with the rest of your life. Revamp the way you use your skills to help fulfill your aspirations. Rethink your priorities and the way you use your time before making any adjustments. Take responsibility for your happiness, and everything else will fall into place.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Take charge and focus on what you can do to make your life better. Don't wait for someone to make the first move. Choose to follow the path that suits your needs, and let others do the same.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Play to win and leave nothing to chance. Take the initiative to handle every detail and offer an in-depth look at what you are doing to ensure that no one gets in your way.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Refuse to get pulled into a confounding situation. Take hold of any problem that arises and make your position clear. A change of heart will force you to look out for your best interests.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Speak up, share your ideas and plans, and proceed. Taking the initiative to fulfill your dreams will encourage others to support your efforts. Think big, but live within your means.