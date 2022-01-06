How East London's oldest halal eatery survived the pandemic

"We have many customers who have been coming here even before my father took over. We just had someone in today who has been eating here since the 1960s," said Narangoli.

The restaurant was originally part of London's Hostel for Indian Seamen. In those days, the nearby Saint Katherine's Docks, named for the church demolished in 1825 that once stood on the site, was a working part of London's docklands. The area attracted many South Asians who worked as lascars aboard various ships.

In 1932, the Indian National Congress had estimated there were just over 7,000 South Asians living in the United Kingdom — many tied to the maritime industry.

The docks and the Tower of London, which is a five-minute walk away, were both heavily damaged during World War II. Even today, Halal Restaurant's sparse tables seem to recall the establishment's maritime heritage. A photo of the restaurant's all-wooden interior in the 1970s could easily be mistaken for a mess hall on a ship.

Narangoli's father, Usman Abubakar, was no stranger to the sea. Abubakar first came to London as a member of the Merchant Navy. In 1970, he started working as a waiter in The Halal Restaurant. By 1978, Abubakar was the proprietor, after purchasing the restaurant from its second owner.