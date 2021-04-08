In a hurry? Just add it to your reading list!

 Skip to main content
We get it. It's springtime, gatherings are increasing, time is short, and you may not have time to read the full article under a headline that caught your eye.

No worries! We have a simple way to help you save stories you couldn’t quite finish or couldn’t even start!

To add an item to your reading list simply log in to your account, open the item you want to save, scroll down to start and then click the bookmark icon that appears in the upper right-hand side of the bar at the top of the page.

You can then find any saved items at any time on any device you’re logged in on by going to your dashboard (find the button for this by clicking the person icon in the upper right-hand corner) and clicking the Saved Items button.

Have an item saved that you’ve already ready read? No problem! Just click the remove button that appears on the right-hand side of that item in your reading list.

As always, thank you for being a subscriber, and happy reading!

